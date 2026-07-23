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HeyGears G1 Series Launches on Kickstarter, Bringing Full-Color 3D and UV Printing to the Desktop

08:00 am by Team HeyGears 3D Printers3D PrintingSponsored
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HeyGears has officially launched the G1 Series on Kickstarter. The world’s first Desktop Full-Color 3D & UV Printer, the G1 Series combines full-color 3D printing, 3D-textured UV printing, and 2D UV printing in one modular system.

Designed for creators, artists, customization businesses, and small production studios, the G1 Series helps users turn digital ideas into colorful, ready-to-use products with less manual finishing.

The Kickstarter campaign launched on July 23 at 9:00 AM PDT, with Super Early Bird pricing starting at $1,999.

Launch Offers

Back the G1 Series within the first 48 hours after launch and you will receive:

  1. A Chance to Win a FREE G1 Series Printer: Every eligible backer will be automatically entered into a lucky draw for a chance to receive a full refund on their reward.
  2. Free 3D/2D White Ink Set (Worth $109)
  • For G1X Full-3D Pack, G1X Deluxe Bundle, and G1X Full-3D Twin Pack Backers: 3 × 1000 ml White UV Resin
  • For G1/G1X Starter Pack Backers: 3 × 300 ml White UV Ink

Three Creative Workflows in One Platform

The G1 Series supports three primary workflows: full-color 3D printing, 3D texture printing, and 2D UV printing.

Users can create detailed full-color models, add tactile textures to graphics, or print directly onto compatible flat and cylindrical objects. Potential applications include collectibles, personalized gifts, phone cases, signage, packaging prototypes, promotional products, and customized merchandise.

With support for more than 400 base materials and modular printing configurations, the G1 Series is designed to serve both individual creators and businesses looking to expand their product offerings.

Full-Color 3D Printing Without Hand Painting

The G1X uses Precision Piezo Inkjet technology with UV curing to build vibrant, full-color models layer by layer. This allows users to produce models with gradients, fine details, and multiple colors without relying on time-consuming hand painting.

The system can reproduce millions of colors and supports the combination of transparent and colored materials within a single print. Water-soluble support material also simplifies post-processing, particularly for models with complex shapes or internal structures.

From character figures and artistic models to visual prototypes, users can move from a digital design to a finished full-color object through a more streamlined workflow.

High-Resolution UV Printing

The G1X is equipped with an Epson i3200 industrial-grade printhead featuring 3,200 high-density nozzles, eight ink channels, and ultra-fine 3.9-picoliter droplets.

With resolutions of up to 1440 × 2400 DPI, the system can reproduce detailed images, text, patterns, and surface textures. Its object-recognition and positioning capabilities help users align designs and prepare multiple items for batch printing.

The integrated white-ink circulation, printhead heating, automatic cleaning, and moisturizing functions are designed to support consistent output and reduce maintenance during regular use.

AI-Assisted Design and Printing Workflow

The G1 Series works with HeyGears’ HeyVerse and Blueprint Studio software ecosystem.

Users can select from a library of digital assets, generate 3D models from text or uploaded images, create surface textures, prepare print layouts, and estimate material usage before production.

This connected workflow makes it easier for users without extensive 3D modeling experience to move through the creation process:

Upload or describe → Generate → Prepare → Print

The Kickstarter campaign will feature additional real-world printing demonstrations, including full-color figures, transparent models, textured graphics, customized products, and batch-production examples.

Kickstarter Super Early Bird Pricing

The following reward options are currently confirmed:

Super Early Bird quantities may be limited. Back the G1 Series now to secure the best pricing.

About HeyGears

HeyGears specializes in 3D printing and digital manufacturing, delivering precision solutions across dental, rehabilitation, and consumer applications. From medical personalization to consumer innovation, we help restore, reshape, and reimagine what’s possible—making advanced manufacturing more accessible. To learn more about HeyGears products, visit store.heygears.com or contact contact@heygears.com.

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