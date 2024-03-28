Stanford Researchers 3D Print Elusive Shapeshifting Structures

3 hours by Michael Molitch-Hou 3D Printing3D Printing Metamaterials3D Printing ResearchNorth America
IMTS

Share this Article

Nano 3D printing is a field that continues to make steady progress, but whose applications are still being discovered. One of the most exciting areas where additive manufacturing (AM) at the nanoscale is in the creation of meta materials. At Stanford University, this frontier in nanotechnology is being explored with research led by Assistant Professor Wendy Gu. The recent study, published in Nature Communications, underscores how, with nanomaterials, the ability to change a nanoscopic shape affects the macro properties of the object being created.

“A crystal composed of nano-ball bearings will inherently differ from one made of nano-dice, leading to distinct physical properties,” Gu said in the Nature article.

Her team’s latest advancements in two-photon lithography, a form of nano 3D printing, have enabled the creation of one of the most promising geometries: Archimedean truncated tetrahedrons (ATTs). These micron-scale structures, essentially tetrahedrons with their tips removed, showcase how specific geometric patterns can result in unique material behaviors and applications.

From Theory to Tangible Reality

While the theoretical benefits of ATTs have been long discussed, actual production of these shapes has been a challenge, primarily due to their complex geometry. For this reason, Gu’s team turned to the Nanoscribe Photonic GT 3D printer. Nano 3D printing with this technology not only allows the creation of ATTs but also offers unprecedented control over their shape, enabling the assembly of materials with unique, predictable properties.

Optical images of truncated tetrahedrons forming two large hexagonal grains at an anti-phase boundary (left), and transforming into a quasi-diamond phase that initiated at the anti-phase boundary (right). Scale bars are 25 um. (Image credit: David Doan & John Kulikowski)

The research demonstrates how ATTs can self-assemble into significant structures, such as hexagonal patterns and quasi-diamond formations, the latter being of particular interest due to its potential impact on photonics and material engineering. These formations could advance various sectors by facilitating the creation of materials that can easily switch between different phases. Gu’s team is exploring how these materials could be manipulated through external stimuli such as magnetic fields, electric currents, or heat. This could lead to the development of dynamic materials capable of adapting to their environment, with applications ranging from energy-efficient solar panels to anti-fogging technology. The team aims to explore making these nanoparticles magnetic, allowing for more control over their assembly and behavior.

Confocal images of truncated tetrahedrons forming several quasi-diamond grains (left). Bond order analysis shows different quasi-diamond grains through alternating colors (right). Neighboring tetrahedrons that have alternating colors (i.e. blue and red/brown, or dark blue and yellow) indicate that they have the same grain orientation. Scale bars are 20 um. (Image credit: David Doan & John Kulikowski)

Programmable materials and the ability to switch between different crystal structures could imply applications in next-generation computer memory or other electronic components that require dynamic materials properties. Moreover, the concept of materials that can change phases with the application of external fields, like electric currents, hints at potential applications in electronic devices where control of material properties is crucial for functionality, such as sensors, transistors, or actuators.

Despite the groundbreaking nature of the research, there is still significant progress to be made in terms of commercializing applications of nanoscale 3D printing. Producing such tiny items in large number is the next step. Fortunately for these Stanford researchers, not only has Nanoscribe been advancing in this area, but so have other teams at the university. In other words, commercialization might just be around the corner.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Will There Be a Desktop Manufacturing Revolution outside of 3D Printing?

Know Your Würth: CEO AJ Strandquist on How Würth Additive Can Change 3D Printing

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

Featured
3D Printing3D Printing EventsExclusive InterviewsFeatured StoriesMetal 3D PrintingMilitary 3D PrintingMRO and Spares

Pressing Refresh: What CEO Brad Kreger and Velo3D Have Learned About Running a 3D Printing Company

To whatever extent a business is successful thanks to specialization, businesses will nonetheless always be holistic entities. A company isn’t a bunch of compartments that all happen to share the...

March 21, 2024
3D Printing3D Printing Events3D Printing ServicesAutomationMRO and Spares

Würth Additive Launches Digital Inventory Services Platform Driven by 3D Printing

Last week, at the Additive Manufacturing Users’ Group (AMUG) Conference in Chicago (March 10-14), Würth Additive Group (WAG) launched its new inventory management platform, Digital Inventory Services (DIS). WAG is...

March 19, 2024
Featured
3D Printing3D Printing ResearchFeatured StoriesMetal 3D PrintingMilitary 3D PrintingNorth AmericaSpace 3D Printing

Hypersonic Heats Up: CEO Joe Laurienti on the Success of Ursa Major’s 3D Printed Engine

“It’s only been about 24 hours now, so I’m still digesting it,” Joe Laurienti said. But even via Zoom, it was easy to notice that the CEO was satisfied. The...

March 15, 2024
3D PrintingAsiaMedical 3D PrintingNorth America

Ricoh to Open 3D Printing Center of Excellence at North Carolina State University

Japanese 2D-to-3D printing firm Ricoh is further extending its activities in the additive manufacturing (AM) sector, this time partnering with North Carolina State University to establish a Center of Excellence....

March 14, 2024

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud Prototool Jawstec
Xometry
Prototool
Jawstec
Velo3D
EOS
FacFox
Investment Recovery Services Auction
Craftcloud
Formnet Germany
HP
AMR Military
AM Energy
Ultimate Guide to DLP
Penn State
SME/RAPID
AMR Dentistry
Metal AM Markets
3DPOD

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 4-6, 2025

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides