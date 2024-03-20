3D Printing Unpeeled: 3D Printed Wood, Octopus and Fluoride Release Dental Parts

Revo Foods have released a 3D printed octopus analog made from mycoprotein with a Nutri Score A which has protein, Omega-3 and fibers. The funnily-named Kraken product was sold for $6 for 105 grammes. The company sold it directly but I haven´t yet seen social media posts about it. The firm is also trying to raise $1.5 million through crowd funding and is at $1.1 currently.

A presentation at IADR 2024 titled ¨Synthesis of Antibacterial 3D Printing Resin with Long-Term Fluoride-Releasing Properties,” by Gan Jin of the Yonsei University Oral Science Research Center has shown how a urethane acrylate-based resin was doped with fluoride. The resin was used to make parts that released fluoride for 28 days. This could be an addition to aligners or lead to new or enhanced dental devices.

Rice University researchers have used direct ink writing together with freeze drying and heating to make lignin and cellulose 3D printed wood with similar mechanical properties to wood. This may be a good method to recycling wood, if it is scalable and energy usage is limited.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.