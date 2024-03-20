3D Printing Unpeeled: 3D Printed Wood, Octopus and Fluoride Release Dental Parts

6 hours by Joris Peels 3D Printing3D Printing News Unpeeled
IMTS

Share this Article

Revo Foods have released a 3D printed octopus analog made from mycoprotein with a Nutri Score A which has protein, Omega-3 and fibers. The funnily-named Kraken product was sold for $6 for 105 grammes. The company sold it directly but I haven´t yet seen social media posts about it. The firm is also trying to raise $1.5 million through crowd funding and is at $1.1 currently. 

A presentation at IADR 2024 titled ¨Synthesis of Antibacterial 3D Printing Resin with Long-Term Fluoride-Releasing Properties,” by Gan Jin of the Yonsei University Oral Science Research Center has shown how a urethane acrylate-based resin was doped with fluoride. The resin was used to make parts that released fluoride for 28 days. This could be an addition to aligners or lead to new or enhanced dental devices. 

Rice University researchers have used direct ink writing together with freeze drying and heating to make lignin and cellulose 3D printed wood with similar mechanical properties to wood. This may be a good method to recycling wood, if it is scalable and energy usage is limited. 

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

New EOS M 290 1kW Enables Copper 3D Printing for New Space, Automotive, and More

On the Ground in Linares, Spain for the Meltio M600 Launch

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

Featured
3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing EventsAdditive ManufacturingEuropeFeatured StoriesMetal 3D Printing

Blue Laser-powered M600 3D Printer Launched by Meltio

Founded in 2019 as a joint venture between Additec and Sicnova, metal 3D printer OEM Meltio develops and manufactures high-performance and easy-to-use metal 3D printing solutions that use its patented wire-laser metal...

March 19, 2024
3D PrintingGovernmentMetal 3D PrintingMilitary 3D PrintingQuality Control

Something Federal in the Air at AMUG 2024

“The 3D printing industry would probably be dead in the water if it weren’t for the U.S. government,” a representative of the US military said at the 2024 Additive Manufacturing...

March 19, 2024
3D Printing3D Printing Events

3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: March 17, 2024

It’s another busy week of webinars and events, including SALMED 2024 and AM Forum in Berlin. Stratasys continues its in-person training and is offering two webinars, ASTM is holding a...

March 17, 2024
3D Printing3D Printing Materials3D Printing ResearchAdditive ManufacturingBioprintingBusinessDental 3D PrintingEuropeMetal 3D PrintingNorth America

3D Printing News Briefs, March 16, 2024: Partnerships, Affordable Bioprinter, & More

We’re starting with dental 3D printing news today, and then moving on to some new partnerships. Then it’s on to some interesting university research about 3D printing plant-based pharmaceuticals, but...

March 16, 2024

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud Prototool Jawstec
Xometry
Prototool
Jawstec
HP March 26th Webinar
Formnet Germany
AMR Military
Velo3D
Ultimate Guide to DLP
HP
HP
HP
FacFox
Penn State
AM Energy
Craftcloud
Investment Recovery Services Auction
SME/RAPID
EOS
AMR Dentistry
Metal AM Markets
3DPOD

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 4-6, 2025

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides