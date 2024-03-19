UnionTech Showcases Innovative RSPro1400 3D Printer at AMUG 2024 with RP America

RP America, a UnionTech reseller, was eager to present the UnionTech RSPro1400 at the AMUG conference from March 10-14 in Chicago, Illinois. This event shined a spotlight on the RSPro1400, an industrial SLA 3D printer distinguished by its advanced multiple galvanometer technology. This innovation allows for high-speed, precision 3D printing through the use of multiple scanners to accurately direct the light beam’s movement, establishing a new industry standard.

RSPro1400 Technical Specifications

Technology Stereo lithography Appearance (SLA) Build Volume 1400 × 700 × 500 mm ( 55.1 × 27.6 × 19.7 in ) Accuracy Dimension <100 mm: ±0.2 mm Dimension ≥100 mm: ±0.2% x Dimension Layer Thickness 0.1-0.25 mm Scanning Speed 6-10 m/s Machine Dimensions 1885 × 1835 × 2100 mm 74.21 x 72.24 x 82.68 in Machine Weight 1907 kg

Enhanced Efficiency through Synchronous Operation

UnionTech’s innovative approach combines multi-scanner 3D printing with a multi-laser system, simplifying the optical system design and providing cost benefits. However, achieving synchronous operation with multiple lasers remains a challenge in the industry. UnionTech’s R&D team has developed sophisticated algorithms and system upgrades to achieve synchronized control of each laser, which doubles printing speed and efficiency. Nonetheless, the galvanometer, a crucial component of the optical system, induces significant shape distortion due to its design principle. The industry typically employs a manual calibration method with low accuracy, unstable results, and low efficiency. UnionTech’s innovative automatic calibration technology for multi-scanners uses precise positioning to avoid the complexities of designing and using large calibration plates. Unlike the general manual method that involves 89 calibration points, UnionTech’s multiple galvanometer series 3D printer can establish 1798 calibration points with a spot position detector, achieving a fully automated calibration process with 0.06–0.1 mm accuracy. This process eliminates human error, ensuring the stability and accuracy of the printed parts.

Revolutionary Splicing for Superior Mechanical Integrity

UnionTech’s R&D team is committed to enhancing the splicing overlap area of their 3D printers. They have developed a new splicing scanning algorithm that seamlessly joins the two halves of the same molding part scanned by adjacent scanners. This innovation increases the contact area between the halves, ensuring superior mechanical properties in the spliced section. UnionTech’s ‘cross splicing’ technology ensures that both the surface quality and mechanical integrity of the molded parts in the splice area are preserved, achieving over 90% similarity to parts scanned by a single scanner. This ensures consistent quality across the parts.

Pioneering Large-Format 3D Printing Innovation

Dr. Qingxiao Yu, VP and General Manager of the R&D Center at UnionTech, has underscored the company’s dedication to leading in innovative technologies. UnionTech has introduced China’s first large-format multi-scanner automatic calibration technology. This development ensures stable and precise calibration of multiple scanners, correcting scanning distortions and maintaining the molding accuracy of large-sized printed parts. The multi-scanner stitching calibration technology, utilizing image processing, ensures that the deviation between two light spots in the stitching area is less than half a light spot. UnionTech’s innovative splicing technology for multiple scanners ensures that the mechanical properties of the molded part at the splice are almost identical to those of the non-spliced part. These advancements ensure that large-format 3D printing can deliver one-piece parts with outstanding dimensional accuracy, surface quality, and splice strength. UnionTech provides its customers with convenient, reliable, and efficient solutions for producing large-size one-piece parts.

UnionTech’s multiple galvanometer scanners 3D printing technology stems from continuous efforts and innovation, underscored by algorithm upgrades, process improvements, and advances in technology research. UnionTech is committed to overcoming real-world challenges while prioritizing customer needs. The ultimate goal of this technology is to accelerate the transition to intelligent manufacturing and create infinite possibilities for businesses to increase revenue.

