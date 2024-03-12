Seurat Qualifies Low-carbon Stainless Steel from 6K for Metal 3D Printing

“Our partnership with 6K Additive is beneficial for Seurat on several fronts. Not only are we partnering with a supplier that can meet our powder quality requirements, but we are also teaming with a leader in sustainably sourced materials, which aligns perfectly with our decarbonization mission,” said Ben Fotovvati, Additive Manufacturing Process Engineer at Seurat Technologies.
“Our ability to leverage machining scrap, used powders, and other revert feedstock for a wide variety of metal powders sets us apart from any other powder supplier in the industry with regards to sustainability. Backed by the efficiency of our UniMelt process, it’s clear why 6K Additive is considered a leader in sustainable powder production for AM. Customers now have a very compelling reason to work with Seurat for part production, powered by the world’s most sustainably sourced powder from 6K Additive,” stated Nick Pflugh, Chief Commercial Officer at 6K Additive.
If you, as an OEM and powder vendor, manage to create an overarching narrative that positions you as essential to any US tech dominance future, you could set yourself up for long-term success. It’s important to remember that switching from one Powder Bed Fusion company to another is not straightforward. If you’re working on precise parts, especially in regulated industries, you cannot simply switch out the powder. In some cases, it would take months and millions of dollars to switch OEMs, machines, or powders. Therefore, government investment and involvement also secure future government spending. Indeed, this may mean that for certain defense items, the government could effectively standardize its operations on your technology. This, in turn, could help you achieve economies of scale in other manufacturing areas. So, be on the lookout for future qualifications of sustainable and recycled powder because these could be announcements that signal a bright future for 3D printing, or at least for some companies within the 3D printing sector.
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
3D Printing News Unpeeled: Fatigue Strength, Electrochemical Transistors and Anycubic Hack
KTH Royal Institute of Technology along with Stockholm University has made electrochemical transistors using a Nanoscribe 3D printer. This may allow them to relatively easily make small scale and custom...
AddUp Announces Deputy CEO & Innovations in Medical & Injection Molding AM
Global metal 3D printer OEM AddUp, a joint venture between French tire giant Michelin and Paris-based industrial engineering corporation Fives, appointed Julien Marcilly as its new CEO at the end...
3D Printing News Briefs, February 24, 2024: Large-Format Metal AM, Personalized Medicine, & More
In 3D Printing News Briefs today, we’re talking about metal and medical 3D printing. 3D Phoenix is Meltio’s sales partner in Poland, while Farsoon partnered with Deep Blue Aerospace to...
FDR vs. SLA: The Right Polymer Manufacturing Choice for Your Application
The additive manufacturing (AM) industry has no shortage of acronyms when it comes to the various methodologies of industrial 3D printing. In polymer 3D printing, there are three main methods...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.