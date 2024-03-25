3DPOD Episode 192: François Minec, Global Head of Polymer 3D Printing at HP

François Minec began his career in polymers as an engineer. He then progressed to roles as a product and general manager in several polymer companies. Following this, he founded Advanc3D Materials, where he developed polymers for powder bed fusion. After the sale of this company to BASF, he took on the role of leading BASF’s additive manufacturing business before becoming the head of HP’s polymer 3D printing division. In this episode of the 3DPOD, we delve into polymers, the cost of 3D printing materials, strategies to advance the industrialization of 3D printing, and much more in a thorough discussion.

Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Spotify | RSS

