AM Energy

3DXTECH Launches “Pellet to Part” Program for 3D Printing Materials

3 hours by Michael Molitch-Hou 3D Printing3D Printing Events3D Printing MaterialsFeatured StoriesSponsored
HP March 26th Webinar

Share this Article

Always looking to shake up the material extrusion segment of 3D printing, Michigan-based 3DXTECH has introduced a novel initiative named the “Pellet to Part” program. To further drive collaboration with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), the program invites OEMs to work with 3DXTECH on the development of unique, application-specific materials.

By working in close partnership with OEMs, 3DXTECH engages directly with their engineering teams to identify and understand the specific material requirements of the OEMs. The process involves a thorough analysis and expert consultation, ensuring the identification of the precise material properties necessary for achieving excellence in 3D printing. With the Pellet to Part program, OEMs can work with 3DXTECH to further their material goals in two ways:

  1. Custom Filament Supply: 3DXTECH provides OEMs with custom-made filament, compatible with their existing Fused Filament Fabrication (FFF) 3D printers. This approach empowers teams to utilize bespoke materials in their current setups, enhancing their manufacturing capabilities.
  2. Advanced Printing Solution: Alternatively, 3DXTECH offers a more comprehensive solution by supplying OEMs with the HT2 Ultra-Polymer 3D printer. This printer is designed to accommodate the new material, with a profile pre-loaded into the Gearbox HT2. This option allows OEMs to commence production immediately, streamlining the process from material development to part creation.

The Gearbox HT2 3D printer from 3DXTECH.

The ‘Pellet to Part’ program is unique not just in its end product but in the journey it offers. The process encompasses everything from material formulation to extrusion, ensuring that OEMs receive exactly what they need for their specific projects. Moreover, it equips them with the best tools and materials for future FFF projects.

3DXTECH is hosting a free webinar on February 28, 2024 to delve deeper into this groundbreaking initiative. The event will feature speakers like Matt Howlett, the President & Chief Innovation Officer of 3DXTECH, and Brandon Funke, Product Manager at 3DXTECH. This event is an excellent opportunity for professionals in the field to learn more about the ‘Pellet to Part’ program and how it could revolutionize the way they approach 3D printing and material development.

For those interested in exploring this innovative approach to materials development for additive manufacturing, more information about the Pellet to Part program can be found on the 3DXTECH website and through the upcoming webinar.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

HILOS Realizes Footwear Designs of Ancuta Sarca with Shoe 3D Printing Platform

Interview: NAGASE Facilitates AM Adoption with EMPOWR3D 3D Printing Brand

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsAsiaBusiness

Lithoz Expands Ceramic 3D Printing to Japan via New Network

Lithoz is securing the future of its ceramic 3D printing technology in Japan with the formation of a new coalition with leaders from the country’s ceramics and manufacturing industries. Together...

February 22, 2024
3D Printing3D Printing News Unpeeled

3D Printing News Unpeeled: Living Seawalls, Phrozen FDM and Syensqo

Kind Designs has launched 3D printed living seawalls that hope to combat erosion, flooding and storms while engendering marine life. The company says it makes a 10 foot panel in...

February 20, 2024
Featured
3D PrintingAdditive ManufacturingAsiaBusinessFeatured StoriesStocks

Solize Debuts on the Tokyo Stock Exchange: A Milestone for Japan’s 3D Printing Industry

In the dynamic landscape of Japan’s engineering and manufacturing sectors, Solize Corporation has emerged as a beacon of innovation, particularly in the realm of 3D printing technologies. On February 7,...

February 9, 2024
Sponsored
3D Printing3D Printing Events3D Printing MaterialsSponsored

3DXTECH Launches “Pellet to Part” Program for 3D Printing Materials

Always looking to shake up the material extrusion segment of 3D printing, Michigan-based 3DXTECH has introduced a novel initiative named the “Pellet to Part” program. To further drive collaboration with...

February 7, 2024

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud Prototool Jawstec
Xometry
Prototool
Jawstec
AMUG
HP March 26th Webinar
Formnext Germany
EOS FDR
AM Energy
Ultimate Guide to DLP
HP
HP
HP
FacFox
Flashforge
3DXTECH
AMR Military
AMR Dentistry
Metal AM Markets
3DPOD

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 4-6, 2025

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides