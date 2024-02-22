Authentise Weaves 3D Printing’s Digital Thread with Trio of New Government Grants

As digital manufacturing continues to integrate itself into the larger industrial supply chain, software is essential to ensuring the integrity of the technology across the entire workflow. Among the firms positioning itself at the forefront of addressing this issue is UK-based Authentise, which has secured three significant grants. Focusing on lattice structures, cybersecurity, and directed energy deposition (DED) respectively, the projects both demonstrate the thread that Authentise is weaving through digital manufacturing and the key role that government agencies are playing in the facilitation of this production tapestry.

Erica Vlahinos, VP of Additive Manufacturing at Authentise, said: “These grants show that Authentise keeps pushing the boundaries of additive manufacturing to help accelerate the technology benefits of our customers, AM power users. Together, we are delivering a more secure and efficient technology, ready to penetrate further into the heart of manufacturing as a whole.”

The METAMAT project represents an effort by Authentise and its partners, including NS85, Teesside University, Lancaster University, and Holdson, to address the manufacturing challenges associated with metallic lattice structures. The initiative aims to ensure the production of highly functional metallic lattice parts at scale. Authentise’s contribution to this project involves developing an integration process between manufacturers, designers, and customers, enhancing collaboration and efficiency across the production chain. This project is a part of the Resource Efficiency for Manufacturing & Materials, receiving funding and support from Innovate UK.

In the DISTOPIA project, Authentise is collaborating with Epoch Wires, the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre at the University of Sheffield, Queen Mary University London, Ion Industrial Metallurgy Research and Development Inc., and Turkish Aerospace, to pioneer a seamless, ready-to-use Plasma-DED solution. This solution is meant to be tailored to meet the urgent needs of the manufacturing, repair, and remanufacturing sectors, with a special emphasis on the aerospace industry. By leveraging its expertise in data-driven workflow management and digital certification, Authentise will play a role in integrating digital manufacturing methods with the latest in material technology. Funded by Innovate UK and enabled by Eureka’s SMART advanced manufacturing cluster, the project aims to advance the Plasma-DED process, making it more accessible and efficient for industry players.

The AM-Verify project, selected for funding by the US Department of Energy through the Cybersecurity Manufacturing Innovation Institute (CyManII), aims to set a new benchmark in ensuring the security and integrity of AM systems. Authentise, in collaboration with I3D MFG and Addiguru, is tasked with developing a secure, real-time measurement system designed to detect any unauthorized alterations or defect introductions by malicious entities into AM systems. By integrating multiple verification data streams into the CyManII-developed Cyber-Physical Passport, the project aims not only to bolster cybersecurity within the AM sector but also to significantly enhance manufacturers’ ability to assure the quality of their products.

The Open Innovation team at Authentise, under the guidance of Simon McCaldin, has driven the startup into unique avenues such those described under these grants since its inception three years ago. McCaldin commented: “Authentise has always pursued a very intentional open innovation approach working with a myriad of partners around the world to address some of the industry’s most pressing challenges. We’re delighted to have been trusted by both our project and funding partners to provide the digital backbone of the solutions. We’re excited to share the progress of these and many other projects to come.”

In order for AM and other digital manufacturing technologies to become the tools of supply chain resilience that everyone expects them to be, qualification and repeatability are essential. To demonstrate that all aspects of the workflow meet those necessary standards, software technologies like those offered by Authentise are required. In the case of these grants, the participation of British and U.S. government bodies showcase just how important all of the above is for national adoption of digital manufacturing technologies. For that reason, we can expect companies like Authentise, of which there are very few, to benefit from the increase in funding that is going toward supply chain resilience and reshoring projects.

