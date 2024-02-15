Advanced Manufacturing Firm Zeda Acquires The Orthopedic Implant Company

Zeda, the San Francisco-based provider of advanced manufacturing solutions, announced that it has acquired The Orthopedic Implant Company (OIC), a medical device manufacturer based in Reno, Nevada, for an undisclosed amount. OIC’s business model prioritizes patient-affordability, a philosophy the company sums up with the tagline, “Premium quality implants at generic prices.”
OIC will now operate as The Orthopedic Implant Company, a Zeda Health Company. Zeda itself emerged from the combination of PrinterPrezz, a Silicon Valley startup using metal additive manufacturing (AM) to print a broad range of medical devices, and Vertex, a Cincinnati-based machining shop with expertise in advanced manufacturing techniques. PrinterPrezz acquired Vertex in October 2021, with the combined companies rebranding as Zeda in early 2023.
At the end of 2023, Zeda opened a new 75,000 square foot facility in Cincinnati, supporting the company’s growth strategy whereby it now operates with two main overlapping divisions, Zeda Health and Zeda Technologies. The latter division is focused on sectors like aerospace and defense, which must meet regulatory demands with similar stringency to the medical device space. The Cincinnati facility is loaded with metal printers from companies like Velo3D, AddUp, and GE Additive, along with other advanced manufacturing equipment like wire electrical discharge machines.
The acquisition of OIC would seem to make sense for Zeda in any case, but it is a particularly logical move in the context of the company’s transition into the next phase of its expansion plans. It’s possible that the role of OIC in the overall Zeda portfolio will be to gradually take over more and more responsibility for the management of Zeda Health, as a whole.
That would allow each component of the overall company to focus on what it does best, giving Zeda’s C-suite the ability to continue pushing forward with the long-term growth strategy. This is viable precisely because the company has now pivoted towards being a full-service advanced manufacturing provider, meaning Zeda has established a foundation that enables it to make further acquisitions.
The more that industry insiders persist in their focus on consolidation, the more attention should be paid to which market segments within AM are driving consolidation. Zeda, for instance, is one of many examples illustrating that service providers may be in a better position to push consolidation forward than original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).
Images courtesy of Zeda
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: February 11, 2024
Webinars and events in the AM industry are ramping up again, we’ve got another packed week ahead! 3DEXPERIENCE World is taking place in Texas this week, and several companies will...
3D Printing Consolidation or Collaboration? The Driving Theme of AMS 2024
One of the defining features of the Additive Manufacturing Strategies (AMS) business summit has been its emphasis on the financial aspects of the 3D printing market. That was no different...
Printing Money Live at AMS 2024: Riding the Financial Wave
In 3D printing, the ride has been anything but smooth. During a panel discussion at the Additive Manufacturing Strategies (AMS) 2024 event, industry insiders took a trip down memory lane,...
Charting the Future: 3D Printing Investments at AMS 2024
As the Additive Manufacturing Strategies (AMS) 2024 event unfolds, a central theme has been navigating the investment landscape in 3D printing. The event digs into the areas of venture capital...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.