3MF’s Very Short Survey Aims to Meet Needs of 3D Printing Users

The 3MF Consortium is actively seeking community feedback on the metadata standards for the .3mf file format in the form of a VERY short 3MF Metadata Survey. Share the link to the survey with the #3MF on LinkedIn for a chance to win a $50 Visa gift card.

This initiative is part of the consortium’s commitment to ensuring the .3mf format meets the evolving needs of the additive manufacturing (AM) industry. By inviting input from all who are interested,, the consortium aims to foster a collaborative environment where the collective expertise and experiences of the community drive the development and refinement of this critical technology standard.

About the 3MF Consortium

The 3MF Consortium plays a pivotal role in the additive manufacturing industry by developing the 3MF file format, designed to advance 3D printing technologies. Comprising leading companies and organizations, its mission is to create a universal specification that overcomes the limitations of previous formats, facilitating more efficient design-to-manufacture processes. The consortium’s goals include enhancing interoperability, ensuring full fidelity of 3D models, and supporting the industry’s growth through innovation and standardization.

The 3MF Consortium’s members encompass a broad spectrum of stakeholders in the AM ecosystem, including major software developers, and hardware leaders in the 3D printing industry. These members collaborate to drive the consortium’s mission forward, leveraging their diverse expertise to refine and promote the 3MF file format as the standard for AM.

Why Use 3MF

The 3MF format stands out for its ability to accurately represent complex geometries, colors, and material properties, addressing limitations of previous 3D printing file formats such as the dreaded STL. This advanced capability facilitates a more seamless transition from design to physical object, ensuring that design intent and technical specifications are preserved throughout the manufacturing process.

The 3MF format brings significant benefits in terms of accuracy with units, reduction in file size, and the ability to include multiple textures and colors within a single file. These features not only streamline the design-to-print workflow but also enable more detailed and nuanced physical models, reducing errors and enhancing the quality of printed objects.

3MF under continuous development and improvement, not a static file format.

The specification and its extensions are under continuous development, driven by the consortium’s members and informed by community feedback through initiatives like the current 3MF Metadata Survey. This collaborative approach ensures the 3MF standard evolves to meet the industry’s needs. Your input is vital to this process, and we encourage participation in the survey to shape the future of 3D printing.

Join the 3MF Consortium

We invite companies passionate about shaping the future of additive manufacturing to join the 3MF Consortium. Membership offers a unique opportunity to influence the development of the 3MF standard, ensuring it meets the industry’s evolving needs.

