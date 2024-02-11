3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: February 11, 2024

Webinars and events in the AM industry are ramping up again, we’ve got another packed week ahead! 3DEXPERIENCE World is taking place in Texas this week, and several companies will be attending the AAOS Annual Meeting in California. The New York Build Expo is going on, and Quickparts is holding an open house. Stratasys continues its advanced training, America Makes will hold a TRX webinar, and SprintRay is offering Dental 3D Printing 101. For the details on these offerings and more, keep reading!

3D Printing News Unpeeled

Our Executive Editor Joris Peels, who’s also the Vice President of Consulting at Additive Manufacturing Research (AMR), offers a news livestream one to two times a week called 3D Printing News Unpeeled at 9:30 am EST. For each episode, Peels gets on LinkedIn Live and tells us, in 20 minutes or less, what he considers to be the top news stories from the 3D printing industry that week, and why they’re important. Some of the stories in his roundup are ones we’ve covered at 3DPrint.com, and some are not, but they are all equally interesting and impactful!

February 11 – 14: 3DEXPERIENCE World 2024

The annual 3DEXPERIENCE World is coming to Dallas, Texas February 11-14. Through demos, panels, keynote presentations, fireside chats, and hundreds of in-depth technical sessions, you’ll learn all about the latest SOLIDWORKS and 3DEXPERIENCE developments, and you can earn certifications as well. You can also check out the 3DEXPERIENCE Playground, which includes a Maker Zone, Shop Floor, Startups Zone, and more, and there will also be plenty of opportunities for networking as well.

“3DEXPERIENCE World brings together a vibrant community of engineers, entrepreneurs, manufacturers, and industry leaders to learn, engage, share knowledge, and drive innovation. Attendees will discover how SOLIDWORKS and the 3DEXPERIENCE Works portfolio offers the next generation of best-in-class tools for all disciplines involved in the complete process of designing and manufacturing of products.”

You can register for the event here.

February 12 – 16: AAOS 2024 Annual Meeting

The year’s must-see orthopedic event is coming to San Francisco, California this week. From February 12-16, the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) is having its 2024 Annual Meeting. To customize your experience at the meeting and choose education programs and exhibition hall activities, you can download the Annual Meeting Mobile App. A maximum of 23.0 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits are available for physicians. As orthopaedics are a strong AM applications, several industry companies will be exhibiting or attending the meeting, including HP, Materialise, and 3D Systems.

“We look forward to hosting you for a powerful week of education, innovation and collaboration with the global orthopaedic community. “It’s the only time of the year that all the specialties are all in one place, working together to improve patient care. Be a part of it!”

You can register for the AAOS 2024 Annual Meeting here.

February 12: 3DHEALS Talks 3D Printing & AI in Orthopedics

The latest 3DHEALS healthcare panel, “3D Printing Orthopedics,” will be a hybrid one, held both online and in San Francisco, at 6 pm PST (9 pm EST) on Monday, February 12th. If you’re at the in-person option, the event starts with networking, and food/drinks will be provided. Then there will be an hour of presentations from several industry experts, and things will wrap up with a Q&A session and more networking.

“Discover the latest advancements in 3D technologies for orthopedics. Learn from industry experts, engage in lively discussions, and network with like-minded professionals. This event is a must-attend for anyone interested in the intersection of 3D printing and orthopedics.”

You can register for the virtual option here, and the in-person option here.

February 13 – 14: New York Build Expo

The New York Build Expo is the largest construction and design show for New York and the Tri-state region, and it’s happening at the Javits Center in Manhattan from February 13-14. There will be over 500 speakers spread across 15 conference tracks (including Future of Construction and Digital Construction), networking parties, over 400 exhibitors, AIA CES accredit workshops, live demos, entertainment, the country’s largest meeting of Women in Construction, and much more.

“New York Build offers the unique opportunity to learn from 500+ of the most experienced and insightful speakers from the top contractors, architects, developers, civil engineers, realtors, brokers and government agencies from New York. Topics vary from digital construction to sustainability, real estate, DEI and much more.”

You can register for the expo here.

February 13 – 15: Stratasys Continues Advanced Training

Stratasys continues its advanced training courses in the U.S. and EMEA, and this week there is in-person offerings at its Eden Prairie, Minnesota facility. From February 13-15, the company will offer training in “Origin One Advanced Operations” for customers of its Origin One 3D printing systems. Topics will include safety and best practices, part removal and cleaning, supports, DfAM, and more.

“The course is designed to equip customers with the knowledge needed to maximize the value of their printer.”

To register for this course, email training.us@stratasys.com. It will also be held in March, April, May, and June.

February 13: Evolution of 3D Printed Vehicle Lighting with Stratasys

In its second offering this week, Stratasys will hold a webinar on “Driving Innovation – The Evolution of Vehicle Lighting with Additive Manufacturing” at 10 am EST on the 13th. This is part of its virtual Pragmatic Innovators event platform that spotlights valued users and celebrates their companies as trailblazers, and discussions will navigate new industry trends and draw on the visionary insights of these leaders. This one will focus on if additive manufacturing is really the future of automotive and industrial lighting design and manufacturing.

“Attend this free virtual event to hear from Greg Van Slyke, Senior Technology Solutions Lead at J.W Speakers, as he unveils practical use cases and demonstrates the pivotal role that additive manufacturing plays in driving forward technological innovation. He will cover especially how these technologies are already being used to revolutionize the creation of innovative lighting solutions for vehicles and industrial applications.”

You can register for the webinar here.

February 13: SPE on Plastic Datasheets

Also on the 13th, SPE will hold a webinar about “Plastic Datasheets: What They Do and Don’t Tell Us” at 11 am EST. There are tens of thousands of different plastic resins out there, and normally, when we need to choose the proper material for a manufacturing project, 3D printing or otherwise, we’ll look to the property data sheet for help. But, data suggests that almost half of all plastic part failures are related to choosing the wrong material. This webinar aims to help with that.

“Selecting the proper material for an application requires the right data. While plastic projects have evolved over the past 50 years, the data we are given has not evolved. This webinar will present the deficiencies of the information presented on plastic data sheets, and suggest what is really needed for successful material selection and product design.”

You can register for the webinar here.

February 14 – 15: Solid-State Batteries with TechBlick

The latest live online conference and exhibition by TechBlick is the third edition of “Solid-State Batteries & Frontier Battery Materials,” from February 14-15. It will focus on the future of battery technology, with topics including solid-state, beyond Li, and next-gen Li ion batteries, roll-to-roll battery materials, AI in battery development, and 3D printed batteries. Attendees will learn about OEM requirements, manufacturing advances, market forecasts, the latest research developments and technology trends, production strategies, and more

“The programme is entirely curated by our in-house experts, striking a fine balance between industrial developments and applied research advancements, bringing together a world-class set of speakers from end users, material developers, manufacturers, start-ups, as well as renowned research centers and market analyst groups.”

You can register for the event here. All content will be made available for on-demand viewing as part of TechBlick’s library of past presentations.

February 14: Industry 4.0 Workshop

The AIDT Maritime Training Center in Mobile, Alabama was developed to help give job seekers the skills and qualifications needed to join the growing maritime industry. This week, it’s offering an Industry 4.0 workshop for just $50, including lunch, from 9 am until 4 pm CST on Wednesday, February 14th. You can see the workshop partners above.

“Join us for the Industry 4.0 Workshop, where we’ll explore AI integration, delve into MTConnect’s impact on welding monitoring, and witness live demos of industrial robots and exoskeleton devices. Gain insights into initiating digitalization while ensuring CMMC compliance and stay ahead with a deep dive into tech adoption trends.”

You can reserve your spot for the workshop here.

February 14: TRX Webinar by America Makes

Also on the 14th, at 2 pm EST, America Makes will hold its first TRX webinar of the year, “Launch in 3: Unveiling a Product in Minutes, Not Months.” It will be facilitated by Mac Cameron, the CEO of Spokbee.com, who will talk about strategies to help businesses come up with, and get products to market, faster. The host will be Jason Thomas, NCDMM Project Engineer.

“In this illuminating session, we’ll delve deep into the revolutionary technology and strategies that allow businesses to conceptualize, customize, and commercialize products faster than ever before using additive manufacturing and Spokbee’s Product Configurator Marketplace.”

You can register for the webinar here.

February 15: Additive Fusion Tech for Bike Components

At 8 am EST on Thursday, February 15th, 9T Labs is holding an exclusive webinar about using its “Additive Fusion Technology (AFT) for Bicycle Components.” The company will showcase how it’s empowering high-performance bike component manufacturers with its carbon composite materials, and attendees will have the chance to see the results of AFT by examining specific bike parts, as well as learn about the current opportunities and challenges in the bicycle market.

“Empowering manufacturers of bicycle components, 9T Labs is dedicated to driving progress in sustainable, high-performance applications through the use of composites. “Get acquainted with the skilled experts at 9T Labs, explore our Additive Fusion Technology (AFT)™, and witness its potential to transform your bicycle components design and production process.”

You can register for the webinar here.

February 15: Quickparts Hosting Open House in Tennessee

Manufacturer Quickparts, which provides low-volume production parts and custom prototypes, will host the first Open House of the year at its Lawrenceburg, Tennessee facility this Thursday the 15th starting at 10 am CST. In addition to an overview presentation of the company’s manufacturing services, including CNC machining and SLA, DLP, and SLS 3D printing, attendees will go on a comprehensive tour of the facility, get to see example parts on display, and enjoy networking and lunch.

“This free event is an excellent opportunity for engineers, designers, and other professionals to learn more about Quickparts’ extensive capabilities and how they can leverage them to bring their ideas to life.”

You can register for the open house here.

February 15: Dental 3D Printing 101 with SprintRay

At 7 pm EST on February 15th, SprintRay will hold another of its Dental 3D Printing 101 webinars, with digital dentistry expert Alesha Snell. Attendees will learn how dental 3D printing can enhance their practice with in-office scan-to-print digital workflows, high-quality, same-day appliances, and reduced cost and lead times. Plus, they’re eligible for 1 complimentary CE credit.

“Learn how to implement efficient digital dental workflows and produce high-quality appliances in your office, ensuring same-day delivery. Experience the intersection of digital technology and dentistry, where time-saving practices benefit your practice and patients, all while optimizing production costs.”

You can register for the webinar here.

February 9 – 18 & 16 – 25: Costco Wholesale Roadshow with FitMyFoot

Custom 3D printed insoles and sandals from FitMyFoot (FMF) are being featured at Costco warehouses across the Pacific Northwest, Los Angeles, and Southwest regions through March. These Wholesale Roadshows are staffed by FMF personnel who can help members with the foot scanning process at the stores. The FMF products are special order at the Costco Roadshows, and members will receive their custom product within two weeks. Today is the last day FMF will be at the Cypress, California store, and you can also catch it during the Costco Wholesale Roadshow at the Lynnwood, Washington store from February 9-18, and the Tustin Ranch, California store from February 16-25.

“Come visit us and one of our specialists will get you set up with 3D printed Custom Insoles made for your feet.”

Stay tuned here for further dates and locations! But, if members don’t feel like coming to the warehouse, they can also scan their feet at home using the FMF app, and order their 3D printed insoles and sandals that way.

Do you have news to share about any future webinars or virtual and live events? Please let us know!

