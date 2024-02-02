3D Printing News Unpeeled: A Drone in a Drone, Soft Magnetic Motors

Elkem, known in 3D printing as a developer of 3D printed silicone materials, has made a soft magnetic material. As a part of the EU´s SOMA project, Elkem, along with VTT, Siemens, Stellantis and Gemmate Technologies, worked on the material, which is now in pilot production at the Future Materials, Norwegian Catapult Centre. Soft magnetic materials made into motors with 3D printing could make high performance low cost electric engines.

Researchers at the Waisman Center, University of Wisconsin-Madison, Madison, have looked at “3D bioprinting of human neural tissues with functional connectivity.” Yuanwei Yan, Xueyan Li, Yu Gao and others 3D printed cells horizontally into a connected structure integrating neurons and glia using extrusion. The work has implications for drug discovery and neuroscience research.

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) has deployed an Advanced Air-Launched Effects (A2LE) platform, out from GA-ASI MQ-20 Avenger drone at Dugway Proving Ground, Utah. The platform made with Divergent shows a new approach to making small drones faster using less money.

