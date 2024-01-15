3D Printing News Unpeeled: Sinks, Hydraulics and a Bridge

Domin has told the world that it has developed its own powder removal process for powder bed fusion. The system was needed because the UK-based hydraulics firm had lots of internal channels that could trap loose powder inside. The machine is a two axes constant vibration system that reportedly removes the powder in under ten minutes.

Holcim, Zaha Hadid Architects, ETH Zürich´s Block Research Group and incremental3D have worked together on the ten-ton Phoenix bridge. This bridge can be disassembled and has a 25% lower carbon footprint when compared to an earlier version.

Wisconsin-based Kohler has commercially released its Rista 3D printed sink, which will cost $1300 and be made out of 3D printed vitreous china—the enamel coating we commonly see on toilets and sinks.

