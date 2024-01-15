3D Printing News Unpeeled: Sinks, Hydraulics and a Bridge

Domin has told the world that it has developed its own powder removal process for powder bed fusion. The system was needed because the UK-based hydraulics firm had lots of internal channels that could trap loose powder inside. The machine is a two axes constant vibration system that reportedly removes the powder in under ten minutes.
In-House Powder Extraction: Enhancing Additive Manufacturing
Holcim, Zaha Hadid Architects, ETH Zürich´s Block Research Group and incremental3D have worked together on the ten-ton Phoenix bridge. This bridge can be disassembled and has a 25% lower carbon footprint when compared to an earlier version.
Wisconsin-based Kohler has commercially released its Rista 3D printed sink, which will cost $1300 and be made out of 3D printed vitreous china—the enamel coating we commonly see on toilets and sinks.
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
BigRep’s 2024 SPAC Deal: Set for Q1 Completion with €157M Valuation
Kicking off 2024 with a major move, German large-scale 3D printer manufacturer BigRep plans to become a publicly listed company by merging with Luxembourg-based special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) SMG...
New AI Software Drives Multi-material 3D Printing for Quantica
At Formnext 2023, Quantica, the Berlin-based original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of multi-material inkjet 3D printing platforms, unveiled the commercial version of its foundational printer, the NovoJet OPEN. Now, Quantica has...
3D Printing News Unpeeled: Mango Store Interiors, 20 Filament Mixing and 3D Printing Under Water
Now on Kickstarter the ChromaSet is meant to give you control over multiple printers and has an extruder, head and controller to allow for up to 20 multifilament 3D printing....
3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: December 3, 2023
We’ve got plenty of events and webinars coming up for you this week! Quickparts is having a Manufacturing Roadshow, America Makes is holding a Member Town Hall, Stratafest makes two...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.