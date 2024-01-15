AMS 2024

3D Printing News Unpeeled: Sinks, Hydraulics and a Bridge

10 hours by Joris Peels 3D Printing3D Printing News Unpeeled
Domin has told the world that it has developed its own powder removal process for powder bed fusion. The system was needed because the UK-based hydraulics firm had lots of internal channels that could trap loose powder inside. The machine is a two axes constant vibration system that reportedly removes the powder in under ten minutes.

In-House Powder Extraction: Enhancing Additive Manufacturing

Holcim, Zaha Hadid Architects, ETH Zürich´s Block Research Group and incremental3D have worked together on the ten-ton Phoenix bridge. This bridge can be disassembled and has a 25% lower carbon footprint when compared to an earlier version.

Wisconsin-based Kohler has commercially released its Rista 3D printed sink, which will cost $1300 and be made out of 3D printed vitreous china—the enamel coating we commonly see on toilets and sinks.

