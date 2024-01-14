3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: January 14, 2024

Things are picking back up in the 3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup this week! MILAM 2024 will take place in Florida, while SprintRay and Stratasys offer both virtual and in-person training, and 3D Systems is holding a dental 3D printing open house at its Colorado facility. Read on for the details on these, and other events and webinars!

3D Printing News Unpeeled

Our Executive Editor Joris Peels, who’s also the Vice President of Consulting at Additive Manufacturing Research (AMR), offers a news livestream one to two times a week called 3D Printing News Unpeeled at 9:30 am EST. For each episode, Peels gets on LinkedIn Live and tells us, in 20 minutes or less, what he considers to be the top news stories from the 3D printing industry that week, and why they’re important. Some of the stories in his roundup are ones we’ve covered at 3DPrint.com, and some are not, but they are all equally interesting and impactful!

January 16 – 17: MILAM 2024

From January 16-17 in Tampa, Florida, the largest military, aerospace, and defense AM event in North America will take place. The 8th annual Military Additive Manufacturing Summit & Technology Showcase, or MILAM, will welcome more than 1,000 senior 3D printing leaders and innovators to hear about critical issues and promising opportunities from over 40 presenters. With sponsors and exhibitors like Essentium, Velo3D, Nikon SLM Solutions, 6K Additive, AON3D, Formlabs, and other renowned AM industry names, attendees will hear how they’re leveraging the potential of AM to make designs at higher efficiency, lower costs, and with less environmental impact.

“Each iteration, this preeminent event provides an opportunity for military, government, academia and industry professionals alike to connect, collaborate, and develop a strategy toward implementing additive technologies to transform current capability and stay competitive across all warfighting domains. “Expand your horizons and attend for this unique chance to experience premiere networking opportunities and view a wide range of industry products and services that will impact the future global AM landscape!”

You can register for MILAM 2024 here.

January 16 – 18: Origin One & SAF Advanced Training

Stratasys is offering advanced training courses in both the U.S. and EMEA, and there are two offerings this week at its Eden Prairie, Minnesota facility. The first is on “Origin One Advanced Operations,” from January 16-18, and does have the option for remote options upon request. The cost of this course, designed for customers of Origin One 3D printing systems, is $3,090, and will teach customers what they need to maximize the value of their printer. From January 17-18, the $2,060 “SAF Advanced Operations” course will be held for Stratasys H350 customers, though there are no remote options for this one. Attendees will learn all about the SAF printing workflow, with topics including build preparation, printer maintenance, post-processing, and more.

“Check out the latest class schedule for all of our 3D printing platforms!”

To register for one of these courses, email training.us@stratasys.com. These U.S. courses will also be held in February, March, April, May, and June this year.

January 16: TriMech’s SOLIDWORKS 2024 Launch in Charlotte

From 8:30 am until noon on Tuesday, January 16th, TriMech will be holding a SOLIDWORKS 2024 Launch Event in Charlotte, North Carolina. Attendees will get to see the latest enhancements included in SOLIDWORKS 2024, see live demonstrations of its core features, get their questions answered, and tour TriMech’s nearby Advanced Manufacturing Center. Additionally, there will be giveaways, lunch, and time for networking.

“From the beginning, SOLIDWORKS® has been at the forefront of making design accessible to every designer and engineer. Our job is putting you in a position to create, collaborate, and deliver innovative product experiences with powerful, yet easy-to-use product development solutions. SOLIDWORKS 2024 continues this expectation, while opening new possibilities to enhance the way you design, communicate, and manage your 3D designs with SOLIDWORKS.”

You can register for the complimentary SOLIDWORKS 2024 launch event in Charlotte here.

January 16: Simplify Origin One Workflow with GrabCAD

Also on the 16th, Stratasys is hosting a webinar about how to “Simplify Origin® One workflow with GrabCAD Print Support Generation” at 9 am CT (10 am EST). Stratasys GrabCAD Print software for Origin One includes a simple build preparation solution with both automatic and advanced manual support generation, and users can either choose from predefined support profiles based on material properties, or manually adjust the parameters to optimize results and have better control of the workflow. Stratasys Customer Trainer Chris Lyon will help explain how to make your own support profile to suit your needs, and more.

“Is your print preparation workflow too complex? Struggling with all the software tools and the time it takes to master them? “Simplify your workflow and reduce the number of software tools!”

You can register for the webinar here.

January 16: Introducing CAMWorks 2024

The final January 16th offering is a webinar by HCLSoftware, “Introducing CAMWorks 2024.” This is the latest release of HCL CAMWorks, and this powerful CAM software is fully integrated with SOLIDWORKS and Solid Edge. CAMWorks 2024 includes multiple new features and enhancements to help decrease machining cycle time, improve quality, and save programming time. On Tuesday the 16th, this webinar will be held for U.S. customers at 11 am EST, EMEA customers at 10 am CET, and APAC customers at 9 am IST.

“This latest release of CAMWorks combines new technology with fully integrated CAD/CAM, automatic feature recognition, and knowledge-based machining with the TechDB. HCL CAMWorks gives users the power to program smarter and machine faster! Join this webinar to see the NEW features and enhancements in CAMWorks 2024!”

January 17: Dental 3D Printing Open House at 3D Systems

3D Systems is holding an exclusive Dental 3D Printing: Special Winter Event all day on Wednesday, January 17th at its Littleton, Colorado production facility. The free event will start with coffee and pastries and includes a tour of the facility, lunch and networking time, a cocktail reception, and presentations about the DMP Flex 200 metal printer, the NextDent 5100 printer, and the MJP 2500 Plus Jetting Printer for dental applications. In addition to the company’s dental additive manufacturing solutions, attendees will also learn about its NextDent materials.

“Please fill out the registration form completely. Our facility manufacturers medical, dental and aerospace parts and we must comply with global trade compliance procedures. We will pre-clear our visitors for entrance to help expedite registration when you arrive. A valid government ID will be required on-site.”

You can register for the event here. Seats are limited, so don’t delay!

January 17: ImplementAM in Austin, Texas

Another event on Wednesday the 17th is the latest ImplementAM, Powered by SPE event in Austin, Texas, starting at 8:30 am CST at Pinthouse Brewing. Speakers from DyeMansion, HP, Additive Industries, and more will present during the day on topics from value drivers for AM and DfAM considerations for various technologies to developing and validating a product for additive manufacturing, and more. There will be a tour and workshop of DyeMansion, lunch and networking, and happy hour starting at 4:30 pm.

“Join us in Austin for a day of learning, collaboration, and networking. Expand your knowledge about the foundational 3D printing technologies and learn about the business cases behind additive manufacturing. We have expert speakers from major 3D printing machine OEMs, software providers, and service bureaus. It’ll be a dynamic day involving plenty of networking opportunities as well as group activities designed to get you away from PowerPoint and experience a more interactive learning experience.”

You can register for the event for $95 here.

January 18: FFF 3D Printing with Virtual Foundry’s Filamet

On Thursday, January 18th, the Virtual Foundry is holding a webinar on the “Basics of FFF 3D Metal with Filamet™” at 12 pm EST. Attendees will learn about the ideal applications for, and the basic overview of, Fused Filament Fabrication (FFF), the supplies and equipment needed to print metal parts, debinding and sintering, troubleshooting tips, how FFF Metal and Filamet compare to other metal AM processes, and more. It’s basically FFF Metal 101.

“Whether you’re a seasoned professional or just starting your journey into metal 3D printing, this webinar is designed to provide practical insights that you can apply to your projects immediately.”

You can register for the webinar here.

January 18: 3D Printing for Cosmetic Dentistry with SprintRay

Finally, at 7 pm EST on the 18th, SprintRay is holding a webinar on “3D Printing for Cosmetic Dentistry” at 7 pm EST. Attendees will explore best practices and essentials of in-office 3D printing for cosmetic dentistry, as well as in-house digital workflows, in this complimentary CE webinar. Course objectives include leveraging AI to design and print cases in-office, understand the benefits of 3D printing and digital dentistry to streamline multidisciplinary cases, and more.

“Experience the proven effectiveness of 3D printing for cosmetic dentistry and in-house digital workflows. In this webinar, join Dr. Bobbi Stanley in showcasing the benefits of in-house digital workflows, including digital wax-ups, design services, temporization, and 3D printing cosmetic applications. Discover how combining AI-enhanced digital design and 3D printing can improve case success, appliance aesthetics, and profitability.”

You can register for the event here.

Do you have news to share about any future webinars or virtual and live events? Please let us know!

