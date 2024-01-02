Scanning for Planning: How 3D Scanning Contributes to Supply Chain Resilience

The week after Thanksgiving, the Biden administration provided the world with major insight into what will be driving the White House’s activities in 2024 (beyond Biden’s campaign for reelection). The administration announced the establishment of a Council on Supply Chain Resilience, which is co-chaired by the National Security Advisor and National Economic Advisor, and includes essentially all cabinet-level agency heads.
This obviously has the potential to mark a major turning point in the advanced manufacturing landscape of the U.S., with particular ramifications for the additive manufacturing (AM) sector, given its comparative edge in technological maturity over other areas of Industry 4.0. Ultimately, AM’s opportunity to embed itself into the next generation of industrial policy may only be limited by the viable use-case examples that companies within the sector can devise, recommend, and around which they can partner with each other — and with the government — to implement.
Along these lines, industry professionals should start getting proactive about developing practical, broad-based solutions for deploying AM across whole enterprises. One of the best places to start may not even be by focusing on the printers themselves, or even the necessary material inputs, but on optimizing the ability to identify, record, and evaluate viable part candidates to be 3D printed.
This may all start with 3D scanners. Sergey Sukhovey, chief experience officer and a co-founder of one of the world’s leading 3D scanner brands, Artec 3D, shed some light for me on how a company’s 3D scanning capabilities can greatly enhance the resilience of its supply chains.
Artec 3D has lived the experience of supply chain resilience firsthand, having started to relocate a portion of its operations the very first week of the Ukraine invasion. Although this was just Artec 3D’s R&D branch — all of the company’s production takes place in Luxembourg and the U.S. — it nonetheless gave the company direct insight into the exact dynamics at-hand in the current era where disruptions are routine.
Artec 3D scanners are also widely used by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD). AST2, one of Artec 3D’s authorized resellers, notes on its website, “Our principal customers are Department of Defense agencies, and our customers use Artec scanners for innovation, rapid prototyping and reverse engineering (RE) to support national defense requirements.”
Given the DoD’s central role in catalyzing and structuring the U.S. government’s push to build up domestic advanced manufacturing capabilities towards the goal of supply chain resilience, organizational compatibility with Artec 3D could fast-track AM companies’ plans to benefit from, and benefit to, the emerging industrial policy landscape:
It is built into the concept of creating digital repositories, that staying proactive is the best way for a company or organization to keep its supply chains resilient. As is becoming more and more apparent from observations of all major areas of advanced manufacturing, the factor that advanced manufacturing enterprises may need to be the most proactive about is workforce development. 3D scanning is an almost ideal skillset for those in the world of advanced manufacturing to start building their workforce development strategies around:
Sukhovey also made the crucial point that, while global attention only started to turn towards supply chain difficulties after the onset of the pandemic, those difficulties were in fact present well before anyone knew what COVID was. The effect of the pandemic, Sukhovey explained, was to exacerbate all of those already existing tensions, bringing them to the surface:
This sums up why, even as disruptions resulting from the pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have started to subside somewhat, the White House has only just begun to ramp up U.S. efforts to reshore the industrial base. As much as global supply chains have been thrown into disarray by the major events thus far in the first half of the 2020s, these initial challenges seem like mere precursors to much more fundamental shifts ahead.
Unsurprisingly, then, the precedents set by the U.S. and China to shore up their domestic advanced manufacturing capabilities are mirrored in all of the other most highly industrialized nations around the world. As the institutional transformations begin to set in, don’t be surprised if the already sizable financial backing behind those changes escalates much further:
A whole new era of industrial policy has emerged, and we are just beginning to understand the implications. Grasping the nature of the change is overwhelming, but as Artec 3D illustrates, now is always the best time to start thinking about how to approach the future.
Images courtesy of Artec 3D
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
The 10 Most Popular 3D Printing Articles of 2023
Though the additive manufacturing (AM) industry experienced a number of shakeups and developments over the course of the past year, many of our readers have been most taken by what’s...
2024 3D Printing Predictions from the Experts: Desktop Industrial 3D Printing
Since the inception of the desktop 3D printing market, these devices have largely existed in isolation, distinct islands separate in design and function from their industrial counterparts. However, with the...
Printing Money Episode 13: Recent 3D Printing Transactions with Arno Held, AM Ventures
Happy holidays to our esteemed Printing Money listeners. Alex re-joins for this episode, and we also welcome back Arno Held from AM Ventures. There have been a number of thought provoking 3DP/AM transactions...
Bambu Lab Disrupts Itself with A1 3D Printer
Bambu Lab made waves recently when the desktop 3D printer manufacturer unveiled its latest system, the A1. Hot on the heels of its A1 Mini release this fall, the A1’s...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.