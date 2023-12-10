3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: December 10, 2023

This week, we’ve got events in Berlin, Nashville, Texas, and more, and webinars on topics including the business of dental 3D printing, Nexa 3D’s XiP, and more. Read on for all the details!

3D Printing News Unpeeled

Our Executive Editor Joris Peels, who’s also the Vice President of Consulting at Additive Manufacturing Research (AMR), offers a news livestream one to two times a week called 3D Printing News Unpeeled at 9:30 am EST. For each episode, Peels gets on LinkedIn Live and tells us, in 20 minutes or less, what he considers to be the top news stories from the 3D printing industry that week, and why they’re important. Some of the stories in his roundup are ones we’ve covered at 3DPrint.com, and some are not, but they are all equally interesting and impactful!

December 11 – 12: AM Medical Days

From December 11-12 in Berlin, the third edition of AM Medical Days will take place. With over 50 speakers, 21 sessions, and 25 exhibitors, it’s the leading conference in the AM medical sector, with support from Medical goes Additive, Ottobock, 3D Systems Company, University Hospital Basel, and the Cluster HealthCapital Berlin-Brandenburg. Technology around 3D printing is addressed at the event, with focus topics on implants and bioprinting, OP preparation and execution, medical education, orthotics and prosthetics, and contextual issues.

“Medical doctors, hospital representatives, medical technology manufacturers, licensing authorities, health insurances, and educators will have the opportunity to connect with AM solution providers, i.e. software providers, material suppliers, printer manufacturers and service providers to discuss the question: How to pursue the change for customary use of additive technologies.”

You can register for the conference here.

December 11 – 14: Defense Manufacturing Conference (DMC)

At Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee from December 11-14, the Defense Manufacturing Conference (DMC) will be held by the U.S. Navy, on behalf of the Joint Defense Manufacturing Technology Panel (JDMTP), and in coordination with ARCTOS. This is the nation’s annual forum for enhancing and leveraging the efforts of engineers, scientists, managers, policy makers, and technology leaders from the defense manufacturing industrial base. The typical attendance for DMC is over 1,000 participants, mostly government and industry, and attendees include system designers, technology implementers, and representatives of the warfighters. Several AM companies will be in attendance, including 3YOURMIND, America Makes, Exum Instruments, and TriMech.

“Leaders and manufacturing subject matter experts from government, industry, and academia exchange information and perspectives on defense manufacturing policies, strategic direction, best practices, funding opportunities, and the latest manufacturing innovations that will benefit our warfighters.”

Online registration for DMC is now closed, but you can register onsite between 3-5 pm today, and during Conference registration hours the rest of the week. Don’t forget a copy of your company’s DD2345 form!

December 12 – 13: 6th Global 3D Printing Webinar

The Global Scientific Guild will hold its “6th Global Webinar on 3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing” from December 12-13, with a theme of “Insights and Innovations in 3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing: Progressing to the Future.” Expected to cover a wide spectrum of topics related to 3D printing and AM, including the latest technologies, materials, applications and industries, design considerations, sustainability aspects, legal issues, and real-world case studies, the live online event program will provide robust discussions on recent advancements, and new strategies, for the technology, as well as exchange information and strengthen collaboration among researchers, scholars, directors, and professors from industry and academia.

“This is a two day event which includes Keynote sessions, Oral Presentations, Poster presentations, Students Forums and Exhibitions. With one single registration you will get access to all sessions.

All the registered participants will be provided with certificate for participation & presentation and abstract book of all accepted Abstracts.”

You can register for the webinar here.

December 12 & 13: Industrial Production at Point of Need with Markforged

Markforged will head to Texas this week to discuss “Industrial Production at the Point of Need.” First, on Tuesday, December 12th, you can visit MLC CAD’s 3D printing showroom in Austin from 11 am until 1 pm CT, and on Wednesday, December 13th, Markforged will be at the MLC CAD 3D printing showroom in Dallas from 11 am until 1 pm CT. Enjoy lunch while experts provide demonstrations and answer questions. If you have parts that are expensive to outsource, need frequent customization, have long manufacturing lead times, and demands low annual volumes, 3D printing may work for you!

“Let’s explore what Additive Manufacturing can offer your business through customer case studies. We’ll also dive into the different material and fiber reinforcement options to better understand the benefits of Additive Manufacturing.”

You can learn more about these open house events here.

December 12: 3D Printed Home Dedication in Newport

At 11:30 am EST on the 12th, Black Buffalo 3D and Newport News Shipbuilding will host a ribbon cutting ceremony for adjacent 3D printed homes in Newport News, Virginia. The dedication will stream live on the Habitat for Humanity Peninsula & Greater Williamsburg Facebook page, but you can also register to attend in-person here. If you’re able to be onsite, it will be a great opportunity to speak to the teams that completed the homes and learn about the benefits of additive construction.

“One of these 3D printed homes is built in memory of longtime shipbuilder and supporter of Habitat, Mr. Matthew McQuade, by employees of Newport News Shipyard and Mrs. Cathy McQuade.”

December 13: UnionTech’s Martrix Product Launch

SLA 3D printing company UnionTech is holding a product launch event for its Martrix solution at 1 pm EST on the 13th. Attendees will learn how Martrix ONE can help simplify procedures and streamline the workflow, and discover the latest features and technologies that have been integrated into Martrix520. Plus, there’s an opportunity to win a free Martrix190 in a prize drawing, and even more surprises.

“Martrix series are dedicated to design professional, desktop-sized 3D printers for our users. Integrating seamlessly ultra-high precision and rapid printing speed through the adoption of mSLA surface exposure technology, Martrix redefine the limits of what’s achievable from exquisite masterpieces in art studios to precision components in industries, merge innovation with unparalleled precision.”

You can livestream the launch event here.

December 14: 3D Systems Innovations for AM Application Needs

At 11 am on Thursday, December 14th, 3D Systems will hold a webinar on “Explore 3D Systems Innovations for Additive Manufacturing Application Needs,” in which expert speakers will explore the latest AM innovations, with a particular focus on the company’s technologies that help expand production capabilities and applications. Martin Johnson, VP – Product and Technical Fellow, and Richard Broad, Application Development Manager, will provide a detailed analysis of real-world applications and case studies, to help deepen understanding of 3D Systems’ technologies, and show how they can enhance performance, revolutionize design possibilities, and contribute to the overall efficiency of AM processes. They’ll also address the compatibility of new materials with various AM technologies.

“This webinar will review the latest printer technology highlights and next-gen materials introduced by 3D Systems throughout the year ranging from metals to plastics production. These offerings are designed to enable a broader spectrum of industries and as well as contribute to expanding production possibilities. See what is possible when the latest printer technology meets the broadest materials portfolio in the industry.”

You can register for the webinar here.

December 14: CAD to Part Quickly with Nexa3D

Nexa3D will explain how you can go from “CAD to Part with XiP & xCURE Desktop,” in less than 30 minutes (including the post-processing) at 12 pm EST on Thursday the 14th. During a demonstration of the XiP and xCURE Desktop, attendees will learn how to import a CAD file into NexaX software and set up and start the print job, remove the part from the build plate and wash it, add it to xCURE Desktop for curing, and remove the part. They’ll also hear about the features of the XiP, and get a materials overview.

“Join us for a live 3D printing demo with Mckenzie Hutchinson, Head of Applications Engineering at Nexa3D, to witness a CAD-to-Part transformation that includes a full cure with the xCURE Desktop in just 30 minutes or less. Do you think we can do it? Register to find out live!”

You can register for the webinar here.

December 14: SprintRay’s Business of Dental 3D Printing

Finally, SprintRay will present the “Business of Dental 3D Printing” at 7 pm EST on December 14th, to provide attendees with the digital workflow and fundamentals to boost their practice. Internationally renowned dentist Dr. Tarun Agarwal will provide an overview of the scan-to-print digital workflow for in-office dental 3D printing, demonstrate how the workflow helps dentists deliver appliances while reducing lead times and costs, and more.

“Learn how to implement efficient digital dental workflows and deliver quality dental appliances in-office and same-day. Save time for your practice and patients while reducing production costs.”

You can register for the webinar here. Attendees will receive 1 CE credit.

