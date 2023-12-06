AMS 2024

3D Printing Bunkers, Lemon Peels and Lamps for McDonalds

4 hours by Joris Peels
Phoenix-based Diamond Age wants to 3D print bunkers for Ukraine and thinks it will take six to nine months to test and make the bunkers. It hopes to test them at the  U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground. We’re not sure if this will happen but there is significant potential in 3D printing structures for the military and in austere conditions. 

Design studio Krill makes ReKrill, a material derived from coffee grounds, lemon peels and orange peels. The company hopes to make circular furniture and other products. This could be a lovely business for the firm if it targets enough eco-conscious companies.

Signify 3D prints luminaires for McDonalds. McDonalds wanted a recyclable product that was durable and environmentally friendly, and a product where they owned the design rights to it.

