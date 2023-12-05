Cracks Emerge in 3D Printed Toilet, Titomic Cold Spray Used in Satellite and Nanoscribe 2GL

We previously spoke about Dubbo Regional Council implementing a $300,000 (Australian dollar) 3D printed block of toilets. That same block is now exhibiting hairline cracks and needs to be repaired. Will this lead to better safety practices on the part of 3D printed construction firms?
University of Melbourne has worked with the Australian Space Agency and Italian Space Agency as well as cold spray company Titomic to make copper thermal management components for a nano scientific satellite. The satellite illustrates how low cost components can be made as well as how 3D printing can enable lower cost satellites.
Bico company nanoscribe has released two-photon grayscale lithography (2GL) for its Quantum X. This is said to be from 10 to sixty times faster than other 2PP (two-photon polymerization) methods and could be used to make optical and micro optical components.
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: December 3, 2023
We’ve got plenty of events and webinars coming up for you this week! Quickparts is having a Manufacturing Roadshow, America Makes is holding a Member Town Hall, Stratafest makes two...
Immensa Lands $20M Funding Round for 3D Printing Digital Inventory Suite in MENA
In an impressive stride forward, United Arab Emirates (UAE) 3D printing business Immensa has recently secured $20 million in Series B funding. This latest round sets the stage for its...
3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: November 26, 2023
Things are getting busy again in terms of 3D printing webinars and events! This week is the RSNA annual meeting, the World Manufacturing Forum, and more. HP is holding an...
AMS Returns with New Key Speakers from the World of 3D Printing
Additive Manufacturing Strategies (AMS) 2024, set to take place from February 6-8 in New York City, is shaping up to be a key gathering for the additive manufacturing (AM) industry....
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.