3DPOD Episode 179: Molten Metal Additive Manufacturing with Jonas Galle, ValCUN

Seven years ago, Jonas Galle began his journey to develop a molten metal 3D printing technology. Since then, his young startup, ValCUN, has been on a wild ride The company has introduced a unique method for 3D printing aluminum using inexpensive feedstock and recently launched a user-friendly machine for laboratories, with plans to release one geared towards production. ValCUN aims to execute 3D printing for mass manufacturing in sectors such as power electronics and automotive. In this episode of the 3DPOD, Jonas candidly shares the challenges he faced in securing funding, evolving as an entrepreneur, and more.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.