AMS Returns with New Key Speakers from the World of 3D Printing

Additive Manufacturing Strategies (AMS) 2024, set to take place from February 6-8 in New York City, is shaping up to be a key gathering for the additive manufacturing (AM) industry. Organized by 3DPrint.com and Additive Manufacturing Research, the 2024 edition of the in-person business summit will include some unique new elements that only increase the overall value of the show for those in attendance.

Alongside Barnes Global Advisors as presenting sponsor will be a new name for AMS: renowned global financial services firm, Cantor Fitzgerald. Established in 1945, the company is known for its expertise in investment banking, brokerage services, and capital markets. Representing Cantor Fitzgerald will be Managing Director Troy Jensen, who will be participating on the “Printing Money: M&A and Public Markets” panel.

AMS 2024 event is also set to feature several CEOs who were involved in the merger discussions that took place this year. In particular, Yoav Zeif, CEO of Stratasys, will be delivering the main conference keynote, while Ric Fulop, Co-founder & CEO of Desktop Metal, is participating in a CEO roundtable and Yoav Stern, CEO of Nano Dimension will be on the panel dedicated to 3D-Printed Electronics. In turn, the show provides a unique opportunity for these leaders to share insights and perspectives on the industry’s future, despite the merger’s outcome.

Just as Additive Manufacturing Research has published its potentially groundbreaking report “Additive Manufacturing for Military and Defense,” it’s worth noting that some of the show’s participants hail from branches of the U.S. federal government. This includes Christine Bernat, Associate Director of Standards Facilitation at the American National Standards Institute; Amy Elliott, Senior Scientist and Group Leader of Robotics and Intelligent Systems at Oak Ridge National Laboratory; Megan Kreiger, Program Manager for Additive Construction at the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC); and Matthew Sermon, Executive Director for the Program Executive Office for Strategic Submarines at the U.S. Navy.

Others represent some of the most prominent names in the AM sector, such as Carlo De Bernardi, Principal Engineer at ConocoPhillips; Christian Hartenberger, Managing Director and Head of Industrial Technology and Aerospace/Defense Investment Banking, BNP Paribas; Frank Carsten Herzog, Founder and Managing Partner of HZG Group; Ulli Klenk, Lead Principal for Additive Manufacturing at Siemens Energy; Francois Minec, Global Head of HP 3D Polymers at HP Inc.; and Terry Wohlers, Head of Advisory Services and Market Intelligence at Wohlers Associates, powered by ASTM International.

This is just a small sample of the over 80 speakers that AMS 2024 will feature across three days. In addition to these talented individuals, there will also be a focus on venture capital, including start-up pitches and a networking reception featuring Bavarian beer and pretzels. A special presentation titled “Women in 3D Printing” and a Wi3DP NY Chapter Party are also scheduled on the second day of the event, while the third day will include sessions on market forecasts, a CEO panel, and a workshop by The Barnes Global Advisors on “The Economics of Additive.”

It’s hard not to get excited about what promises to be an unprecedented event in the 3D printing industry—one that I can only imagine will be topped by the 2025 iteration. Be sure to register for AMS 2024 here.

