EPlus3D

US Army Reserve Test 3D Printed Explosives

4 hours by Matt Kremenetsky 3D Printing3D Printing ResearchAutomationMilitary 3D PrintingScience & Technology
Electronics
Metal AM Markets
AMR Military

Share this Article

In October 2023, US Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to the 102nd Training Division (Maneuver Support) attended a two-week Combat Engineer Reclassification Course at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri, where they participated in testing conducted on 3D-printed containers designed for enhanced explosives effects. Fort Leonard Wood’s Counter Explosive Hazards Center (CEHC) facilitated the testing, which was a continuation of work done by EagleWerx Applied Tactical Innovation Center at Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

Using nearly 20 different 3D-printed containers filled with explosive charges from the inventory that combat engineers are currently trained in, members of the 102nd measured the width and depth of the holes produced in order to quantify the different effects of each container. As with more or less everything the military does with additive manufacturing (AM), the project serves not only as R&D, but also as an invaluable training tool for educating service-members in the DoD’s latest, highest-priority technological advancements.

In a US Army press release about the 3D printed explosives containers testing at Fort Leonard Wood, Jon Toth, a CEHC training specialist and Reserve Soldier in the 102nd, explained, “EagleWerx originally did testing with their own 3D-printed designs and briefed their findings to the (US Army Engineer School). After that briefing, CEHC was tasked with taking the lead on determining if we could use our ongoing 3D printing projects to assist in getting a better explosive effect using our designs.

One of the things we try to emphasize is teaching Soldiers not what to think, because that’s very regimented, but teaching them how to think. When they understand the theory behind it, then they can apply it in different ways. Another advantage to showing it here in the schoolhouse environment is almost every major (US Army Forces Command) installation has an innovation lab or a 3D printing lab. And so, when they see some of the ideas here, with CEHC partnering with training units here, then they can go back to those FORSCOM installations and already have ideas in their head of what they can use that innovation lab for.”

The CEHC project at Fort Leonard Wood fits into precisely the same context as the additive construction (AC) exercise at Camp Atterbury that I wrote about a couple of days ago. Aside from the central role of detonation testing, both examples bear out the theme of including members of the US armed forces reserves more prominently in the DoD’s buildup of its AM capabilities.

AM is of course just one component in a whole set of Industry4.0 objectives: but, for reasons such as those mentioned above by CEHC training specialist/reservist Jon Toth, AM is an especially crucial aspect. Moreover, the fact that 3D printing is being deployed as a force multiplier makes it particularly compatible with the role that is being cultivated for reservists to play in the US military’s future.

In the long-term, the training of reserve forces in advanced manufacturing techniques should enable the US military to keep as many reservists as possible in support roles — as opposed to active combat roles — which should help the military avoid overburdening its reservists. Simultaneously, the same techniques tested by reservists, once they’re proven successful, can help the military lessen some of the burden on its maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) personnel who are serving in active combat. Projects like this one, then, contain useful lessons for how militaries can realistically use AM to kill at least two birds with one stone.

Images courtesy of US Army/Fort Leonard Wood

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Xometry Taps Google Cloud for AI Boost and Sees Q3 Growth

World’s First Whole-Eye Transplant Enabled with Materialise 3D Printing Tech

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printing3D Printing Events

3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: November 12, 2023

If you’re fully recovered from formnext already, may we suggest some more 3D printing events, and webinars, for this coming week? There will be plenty of opportunities to learn the...

November 12, 2023
3D Printers3D Printing Materials3D SoftwareAsiaBusinessDental 3D PrintingEuropeMetal 3D PrintingNorth America

3D Printing News Briefs, November 11, 2023: Formnext 2023

It happens with all additive manufacturing (AM) events, but with formnext in particular. It’s impossible to cover every bit of news that comes out of the show in a dedicated...

November 11, 2023
3D Printing3D Printing Materials3D SoftwareEuropePost-processingQuality Control

Materialise Adds Ansys Simulation, Carbon Fiber Reinforcement and More to 3D Printing

3D printing software and service company Materialise (Nasdaq: MTLS) has unveiled a new holistic process quality system for its collaborative additive manufacturing (CO-AM) platform ahead of Formnext 2023 in Frankfurt....

November 7, 2023
3D PrintingBusinessEuropeStocks

3D Printing Financials: Materialise Releases Q3 Earnings Amid CEO Handover

As Materialise (Nasdaq: MTLS) transitions to new leadership, its third-quarter 2023 earnings set a promising tone for the incoming era. After three decades at the helm, Wilfried Vancraen is set...

October 31, 2023

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud PCBWay Prototool Jawstec
Xometry
Prototool
Jawstec
6K webinar
3D Systems
FacFox
HP
Arburg
Ultimate Guide to DLP
EOS FDR
Flashforge
HP
AMR Military
Velo3D
BASF/Forward AM
AMR Dentistry
Metal AM Markets
Printing Money
3DPOD

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 6-8, 2024

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides