US Army Reserve Test 3D Printed Explosives

In October 2023, US Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to the 102nd Training Division (Maneuver Support) attended a two-week Combat Engineer Reclassification Course at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri, where they participated in testing conducted on 3D-printed containers designed for enhanced explosives effects. Fort Leonard Wood’s Counter Explosive Hazards Center (CEHC) facilitated the testing, which was a continuation of work done by EagleWerx Applied Tactical Innovation Center at Fort Campbell, Kentucky.
Using nearly 20 different 3D-printed containers filled with explosive charges from the inventory that combat engineers are currently trained in, members of the 102nd measured the width and depth of the holes produced in order to quantify the different effects of each container. As with more or less everything the military does with additive manufacturing (AM), the project serves not only as R&D, but also as an invaluable training tool for educating service-members in the DoD’s latest, highest-priority technological advancements.
The CEHC project at Fort Leonard Wood fits into precisely the same context as the additive construction (AC) exercise at Camp Atterbury that I wrote about a couple of days ago. Aside from the central role of detonation testing, both examples bear out the theme of including members of the US armed forces reserves more prominently in the DoD’s buildup of its AM capabilities.
AM is of course just one component in a whole set of Industry4.0 objectives: but, for reasons such as those mentioned above by CEHC training specialist/reservist Jon Toth, AM is an especially crucial aspect. Moreover, the fact that 3D printing is being deployed as a force multiplier makes it particularly compatible with the role that is being cultivated for reservists to play in the US military’s future.
In the long-term, the training of reserve forces in advanced manufacturing techniques should enable the US military to keep as many reservists as possible in support roles — as opposed to active combat roles — which should help the military avoid overburdening its reservists. Simultaneously, the same techniques tested by reservists, once they’re proven successful, can help the military lessen some of the burden on its maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) personnel who are serving in active combat. Projects like this one, then, contain useful lessons for how militaries can realistically use AM to kill at least two birds with one stone.
Images courtesy of US Army/Fort Leonard Wood
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: November 12, 2023
If you’re fully recovered from formnext already, may we suggest some more 3D printing events, and webinars, for this coming week? There will be plenty of opportunities to learn the...
3D Printing News Briefs, November 11, 2023: Formnext 2023
It happens with all additive manufacturing (AM) events, but with formnext in particular. It’s impossible to cover every bit of news that comes out of the show in a dedicated...
Materialise Adds Ansys Simulation, Carbon Fiber Reinforcement and More to 3D Printing
3D printing software and service company Materialise (Nasdaq: MTLS) has unveiled a new holistic process quality system for its collaborative additive manufacturing (CO-AM) platform ahead of Formnext 2023 in Frankfurt....
3D Printing Financials: Materialise Releases Q3 Earnings Amid CEO Handover
As Materialise (Nasdaq: MTLS) transitions to new leadership, its third-quarter 2023 earnings set a promising tone for the incoming era. After three decades at the helm, Wilfried Vancraen is set...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.