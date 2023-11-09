Hittech Group & Sandvik’s BEAMIT to Create Venture for 3D Printing for Semiconductors

Hittech Group, a Netherlands-based manufacturer of advanced machinery, and 3T Additive Manufacturing, a UK-based engineering firm specializing in additive manufacturing (AM), have announced that the two companies will form a joint venture to bring their combined expertise to markets relevant to AM, especially the semiconductor sector. Expected to be formed sometime in the next year, Hittech and 3T will headquarter the venture in either the Netherlands or Germany.
3T is part of the BEAMIT Group, an Italian engineering services provider that counts Swedish engineering giant Sandvik as one of its major shareholders. Although the semiconductor industry is not the sole focus of the partnership, it seems likely that at least part of the logic behind the decision to form the new venture is passage of the European Chips Act (ECA) in September 2023, which involves over €43 billion (around $46 billion) in public and private investments.
Decarbonization will of course need to be rapidly embedded into the organizational structure of every sector over the next decade. But there are two areas of the global economy, in particular, that will need to implement that mentality more quickly than all the others, in order for the overall transition towards net-zero to have any chance of success.
Those areas are all the sectors involved in the extraction and supply of energy in all its forms, and the semiconductor sector. Because these two areas are both so integral to one another, as well as to the rest of the global economy — and are also responsible for such a high proportion of global carbon emissions — the long shot that is net-zero will be genuinely impossible unless the supply chains for both energy and semiconductors take the lead in decarbonizing.
Although AM’s status as a still relatively unproven set of technologies means no one knows the answer to this for sure, there is certainly much evidence and common sense suggesting that if the global economy goes all in on AM, it could make a major impact on decarbonization goals. Much of that depends on how intent the personnel in the AM sector are on actualizing that potential, so it’s nice to see companies like Hittech and 3T taking specific action towards that end.
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
Dyndrite Advances 3D Printing Materials at Formnext 2023
Dyndrite has teamed up with Constellium, Elementum 3D, and Sandvik to launch the industry-led Materials Consortium for additive manufacturing (AM). This collaborative initiative is meant to democratize the landscape of...
Formnext 2023 Day 1: Wheat Beer and Chaff
I fall from the clouds. O, to be back in Frankfurt again. Each arrival presents a new fragment of the airport ceiling, dismantled and fenced off. Amidst the exposed sprinklers,...
New Renishaw Tech Cuts Metal 3D Printing Times in Half
Renishaw has made a significant leap in metal additive manufacturing (AM) with the launch of its TEMPUS technology at Formnext 2023. This innovative approach, now a standard feature in the...
Continuum Powders Launches Latest System for Recycled Metal 3D Printing Powder
Continuum Powders, once known as Molyworks, is launching its latest innovation: the Greyhound M2P 3.0 powder atomizer. From humble beginnings in shipping containers on a lawn, the company has matured...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.