BASF to Shut Down Sculpteo’s Online 3D Printing Marketplace

In a surprising development, Sculpteo, a well-known 3D printing service provider based in France, has decided to discontinue its online marketplace for 3D printed models, according to Digital Engineering 247. Effective November 4, 2023, the marketplace will cease its operations as Sculpteo shifts its focus to its core business services. In 2019, the company became a subsidiary of BASF, one of the world’s two largest chemical companies.

Winding Down the Sculpteo Marketplace

The marketplace has been integral to Sculpteo’s offerings, providing designers and creatives a platform to sell their 3D model files. Established as a “vibrant community for the 3D printing industry,” the marketplace has been around for more than a decade. However, despite its significance, Sculpteo is reallocating its resources to bolster its primary business activities.

In an email sent to its user community, Sculpteo confirmed that previously uploaded designs would remain available in user libraries and continue to be manageable. While the marketplace will no longer be active for new sales, existing content will not be deleted. This is a relief for designers who have devoted time and effort to create their own stores and pricing models on the platform.

To address any lingering questions or concerns, Sculpteo has made its support team available for users seeking more information. This move can be interpreted as an effort to reassure its community during this significant transition.

What Is Sculpteo’s Future?

Because the marketplace was key to its business model and operations, it is difficult to determine what those primary activities might be. Notably, Sculpteo is not just a France-centric operation but a global entity with a focus on on-demand printing and short-run manufacturing. With locations in Paris and San Francisco, the company has a manufacturing and shipping facility in California aimed at serving clients in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. While exact details regarding the number of its facilities and printers remain undisclosed, Sculpteo operates professional-grade systems to maintain high standards in its factories.

Based on the fact that it does operate advanced manufacturing facilities, it’s possible that Sculpteo could continue operating as such. As AM consultant Duann Scott pointed out in a LinkedIn post, the concept of products made available for on-demand 3D printing did not exactly pan out how businesses like Sculpteo, Shapeways, and Materialise had hoped.

As a naturally consumer-focused model, AM and the consumer world didn’t line up perfectly. 3D printed goods are typically more expensive than traditionally made counterparts and to create models to sell requires a high degree of CAD skill, as well as an understanding of the 3D printing technique used to make them physically.

With that in mind, that doesn’t mean there isn’t room for a marketplace model going forward. Luxury goods promoted by celebrities could bridge the gap until tech technology is cheaper and more accessible. More importantly, service bureaus are entering a new phase that Sculpteo could potentially benefit from.

Machine shops and AM services are currently undergoing significant consolidation, largely pushed by private equity firms. The key to their success seems to be their ability to integrate into the military supply chain. Key examples are ADDMAN Group, driven by American Industrial Partners, as well as Sintavia, not currently part of the roll up activity, and Morf3D, vertically integrated Nikon. All of these businesses tailor their activities to very high-end manufacturing for military customers.

Sculpteo could follow in their footsteps and emphasize high-end production, particularly if it has the backing of BASF. One might even imagine it then being acquired by one of the aforementioned PE groups, such as CORE Industrial Partners, L Squared Capital Partners, and MiddleGround Capital.

Will Sculpteo and Forward AM Be Sold?

It may not have the support of its parent company, though. The BASF Incubator recently spun off its spare parts 3D printing business, Replique, and published impressive numbers for its Forward AM 3D printing division. This led 3DPrint.com Executive Editor Joris Peels to wonder if BASF was preparing to divest the division altogether, pushed in large part by increased energy prices and the need to shift toward more sustainable production.

Despite all of the clout BASF could bring to the AM industry, the AM industry may not have brought enough clout to the chemical giant. After all, Bayer’s materials spin-off, Covestro, was ultimately bought by Stratasys largely due to high energy costs, as 3DPrint.com Macro Analyst Matt Kremenetsky pointed out. Given that Bayer and BASF both share a legacy root in IG Farben, it might be worth considering they share a similar future.

BASF’s AM materials are deployed most prominently by users of Carbon and HP 3D printers, so it might be interesting to see some consolidation there. Carbon, however, would likely lack the funds at the moment. We might also imagine 3D Systems to counter Stratasys’s acquisition of Covestro with a purchase of Forward AM. That might truly align with AM Forward, the informal U.S. plan to boost AM in the country that happens to have a confusingly similar name to BASF’s 3D printing division.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.