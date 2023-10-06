JEOL’s Electron Beam Metal 3D Printer is Neighborhood 91’s Newest Resident

JEOL, a global leader in electron optics and advanced technology solutions, has unveiled its JAM-5200EBM Electron Beam-Powder Bed Fusion system at Cumberland Additive’s Neighborhood 91, an advanced manufacturing production campus nestled at Pittsburgh International Airport. This marks a pivotal moment in the world of 3D printing and materials science.

The JAM-5200EBM made an impressive splash after it achieved full operational status in just short of a week of its arrival and assembly. Exceeding expectations, the JEOL team was able to successfully execute an AMS 7032 compliant build just three weeks after installation – but this should come as no surprise to anyone following its development. Prior to its stateside installation, this same machine was rigorously tested at its manufacturing facility in Japan. These tests confirmed its adherence to AMS 7011 specification minimums for electron beam powder bed fusion (E-PBF) machines.

While the initial focus of the JAM EBM system will be the production of titanium alloys, the modular design of the platform will allow for the production of Pure Copper and Nickel 718 alloy components, greatly expanding the overall manufacturing capabilities of the Neighborhood 91 printing hub.

Dawne Hickton, CEO of Cumberland Additive, extended a warm welcome to its new neighbor JEOL. “This collaboration with JEOL signifies a new era in advanced additive manufacturing at Neighborhood 91. We eagerly anticipate harnessing the capabilities of the JAM-5200EBM E-Beam system, unlocking new frontiers in materials science and 3D printing.” JEOL USA President Robert Pohorenec echoed this sentiment, highlighting the company’s journey into the additive manufacturing machine market ”We are a relative newcomer to the additive manufacturing machine market. The opportunity to collaborate with an additive manufacturing leader like Cumberland Additive in the Neighborhood 91 Additive Manufacturing campus provides us the perfect partner and location to introduce the JAM-5200EBM electron beam system in North America and to demonstrate our commitment to customer service.”

Cumberland Additive joined the Pittsburgh collective in 2021, alongside such industry members as Arencibia, Metal Powder Works, Wabtec, HAMR Industries, and Barnes Global Advisors (BGA). BGA is a key player in the neighborhood and has received several important grants from the Department of Defense that will likely aid in its cultivation at the Pittsburgh location.

While JEOL is only just setting up shop, their team is already looking ahead to demonstrate the AMS7032 build qualifications of the JAM EBM. On November 1st the company will host a webinar to provide an in-depth look at the full capabilities and potential of this system. JEOL will also be hosting live demonstrations of the JAM EBM system at Formnext 2023 in Frankfurt Germany.

This collaboration between JEOL and Cumberland Additive signifies a transformative chapter in additive manufacturing, paving the way for innovation in materials science and 3D printing. The JAM-5200EBM system’s swift launch, remarkable performance, and versatility position it as a powerful tool for advancing manufacturing technology.

