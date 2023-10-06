Printing Money Episode 10: Ric Fulop, Desktop Metal

In this bonus episode Alex and Danny interview Ric Fulop, co-founder and CEO of Desktop Metal. Desktop Metal has recently concluded merger talks with Stratasys after a shareholder vote led to a termination of the deal. In this interview, Ric dives into his motivations for the merger, and shares much of the background context on Desktop Metal’s history with Stratasys, plus other players such as Nano Dimension and 3D Systems. Additionally, Alex and Danny dive into some of the history around Desktop Metal, Ric’s move from VC back into the entrepreneurial world, his thesis for forming Desktop Metal, motivations for the SPAC, and the acquisition strategy thereafter.
0.00: Intros
3.56: Ric’s background and DM’s history
11.20: Development and launch of DMs Production System
15.45: Ric’s move from VC to Founder
17.50: DMs fundraising prior to their SPAC
22.05: The reasons DM listed via a SPAC
26.45: DM’s acquisition strategy and early talks with ExOne
28.07: DMs initial offer to acquire Stratasys in January 2021
31.26: DM’s acquisition of EnvisionTEC and Adaptive3D
34.39: Nano Dimension’s offers to acquire Desktop Metal
38.25: 3D Systems offers put to Stratasys
39.14: Termination of merger with Desktop Metal and Stratasys
40.55: Did Stratasys shareholders make the wrong decision?
45.17: Latest DM financials and cost savings
48.35: Integration strategy of DM of the acquired companies
51.55: What will Nano Dimension, 3D Systems and Stratasys do next?
54.32: Potential for another Desktop Metal merger in future?
55.50: Any future Desktop Metal acquisitions?
57.55: Wrap-up
