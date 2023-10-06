EPlus3D

Printing Money Episode 10: Ric Fulop, Desktop Metal

In this bonus episode Alex and Danny interview Ric Fulop, co-founder and CEO of Desktop Metal. Desktop Metal has recently concluded merger talks with Stratasys after a shareholder vote led to a termination of the deal. In this interview, Ric dives into his motivations for the merger, and shares much of the background context on Desktop Metal’s history with Stratasys, plus other players such as Nano Dimension and 3D Systems. Additionally, Alex and Danny dive into some of the history around Desktop Metal, Ric’s move from VC back into the entrepreneurial world, his thesis for forming Desktop Metal, motivations for the SPAC, and the acquisition strategy thereafter.

0.00: Intros

 

3.56: Ric’s background and DM’s history

 

11.20: Development and launch of DMs Production System

 

15.45: Ric’s move from VC to Founder

 

17.50: DMs fundraising prior to their SPAC

 

22.05: The reasons DM listed via a SPAC

 

26.45: DM’s acquisition strategy and early talks with ExOne

 

28.07: DMs initial offer to acquire Stratasys in January 2021

 

31.26: DM’s acquisition of EnvisionTEC and Adaptive3D

 

34.39: Nano Dimension’s offers to acquire Desktop Metal

 

38.25: 3D Systems offers put to Stratasys

 

39.14: Termination of merger with Desktop Metal and Stratasys

 

40.55: Did Stratasys shareholders make the wrong decision?

 

45.17: Latest DM financials and cost savings

 

48.35: Integration strategy of DM of the acquired companies

 

51.55: What will Nano Dimension, 3D Systems and Stratasys do next?

 

54.32: Potential for another Desktop Metal merger in future?

 

55.50: Any future Desktop Metal acquisitions?

 

57.55: Wrap-up

