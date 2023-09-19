EPlus3D

Printing Money Episode 9: Cubicure, Sigma Additive, Bridge Rounds, Seed Rounds, and Yes…. More on the Stratasys Mergerocalypse

6 hours by Alex Kingsbury and Danny Piper 3D PrintingBusinessFeatured Stories
Formnext Germany

Share this Article

Episode 9 of Printing Money starts with some positive industry news as Alex and Danny discuss Vienna-based Cubicure being acquired by orthodontic company Align Technology. However it’s swings and roundabouts in the 3D printing industry, as Sigma Additive announces plans to sell its additive manufacturing IP to become an online travel company. In the venture world, a number of start-ups have made progress in the last month, with Metafold3D, Saeki Robotics, and Kind Designs all closing seed rounds. Finally, the merger talks between Stratasys and 3D Systems appear to have come to an end for now, with Stratasys rejecting the latest merger offer from 3D Systems.

Update since recording: 3D Systems have delivered a binding offer to Stratasys

1.40: Align (Nasdaq: ALGN) acquires Cubicure GmbH for €79 million

11.30: Nano Dimension (Nasdaq: NNDM) acquires Additive Flow

15.37: Sigma Additive (Nasdaq: SASI) sells 3D printing IP to become an online travel company

22.30: Azul3D raises $4m in Series A2

25.40: Elementum3D raises $3m of venture funding

29.27: Metafold3D raises $1.78 million seed funding

30.26: SAEKI Robotics raises $2.3 million in seed funding

33.03: Kind Designs raises $5 million seed funding

35.25: SQ4D aiming to raise $20 million

38.03: Stratasys concludes merger discussions with 3D Systems

49.21: Closing remarks

Podcast (printing-money): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Meltio Releases Robotic Cell for DED Metal 3D Printing

3D Printing News Unpeeled: HI-RAM, Golf Shoes and Style2Fab

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D PrintingConsumer GoodsEurope

OECHSLER and Sneakprint 3D Print Truly Custom Sneaker Midsoles

German plastics manufacturing firm OECHSLER is teaming up with Sneakprint GmbH to offer sneakers featuring custom 3D printed midsoles. These midsoles will be manufactured in Germany by OECHSLER using 3D...

September 18, 2023
3D Printing3D Printing Events

3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: September 17, 2023

It’s another busy week filled with 3D printing webinars and events! Topics include photopolymers and industrial automation, aerospace and 3D scanning, DIGITAL FOAM and composite 3D printers, biomaterial bioinks, and...

September 17, 2023
3D PrintingEnergyMENAQuality ControlSustainability

Saudi Arabia’s NAMI to Begin Qualifying 3D Printed Oil & Gas Parts

National Additive Manufacturing & Innovation Company (NAMI), an AM services bureau based in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) capital of Riyadh, announced at the AM Conclave in Abu Dhabi...

September 15, 2023
3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsBusinessMetal 3D Printing

Nexa3D Teams with Headmade Materials to Enable Metal 3D Printing on QLS Systems

Nexa3D has teamed up with Headmade Materials to add metal 3D printing to its fast QLS series of 3D printers. The partnership introduces ColdMetalFusion, an innovative metal 3D printing process,...

September 15, 2023

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud PCBWay Prototool Jawstec
Xometry
Prototool
Jawstec
EOS
EOS AMCM
3D Systems
Ultimate Guide to DLP
BASF/Forward AM
FacFox
3D Systems
Flashforge
Velo3D
HP
Formnext
Emerging AM
ST Dentistry
Printing Money
Metal Binder Jetting
Jewelry 2023
Post-Processing
Bioprinting
AM Software
ST Metal AM

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 6-8, 2024

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides