Printing Money Episode 9: Cubicure, Sigma Additive, Bridge Rounds, Seed Rounds, and Yes…. More on the Stratasys Mergerocalypse
Episode 9 of Printing Money starts with some positive industry news as Alex and Danny discuss Vienna-based Cubicure being acquired by orthodontic company Align Technology. However it’s swings and roundabouts in the 3D printing industry, as Sigma Additive announces plans to sell its additive manufacturing IP to become an online travel company. In the venture world, a number of start-ups have made progress in the last month, with Metafold3D, Saeki Robotics, and Kind Designs all closing seed rounds. Finally, the merger talks between Stratasys and 3D Systems appear to have come to an end for now, with Stratasys rejecting the latest merger offer from 3D Systems.
Update since recording: 3D Systems have delivered a binding offer to Stratasys
1.40: Align (Nasdaq: ALGN) acquires Cubicure GmbH for €79 million
11.30: Nano Dimension (Nasdaq: NNDM) acquires Additive Flow
15.37: Sigma Additive (Nasdaq: SASI) sells 3D printing IP to become an online travel company
22.30: Azul3D raises $4m in Series A2
25.40: Elementum3D raises $3m of venture funding
29.27: Metafold3D raises $1.78 million seed funding
30.26: SAEKI Robotics raises $2.3 million in seed funding
33.03: Kind Designs raises $5 million seed funding
35.25: SQ4D aiming to raise $20 million
38.03: Stratasys concludes merger discussions with 3D Systems
49.21: Closing remarks
