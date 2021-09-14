Exone end to end binder jetting service

Large Robotic 3D Printing Builds Sailboat Hull from Recycled Material

7 hours by Sarah Saunders 3D PrintingRoboticsSportsSustainability
INTAMSYS industrial 3d printing

Share this Article

This year’s Milan Design Week in Italy took place last week, and just as in years past, an interesting 3D printed innovation was showcased at the annual event. Much like Zaha Hadid Architects explored robotic 3D printing for Milan Design Week in 2017, Italian company Caracol and its partner NextChem – Marie Tecnimont’s company for green chemistry and energy transition technologies – used the technology to create what they’re calling the world’s first 3D printed sailboat hull prototype. We’ve seen 3D printed sailboat parts and models before, but this joint research project, called Beluga, is something new.

Typically, making a sailboat requires manufacturing methods that use molds and materials, such as fiberglass, that are tough to recycle. For this project, Caracol used its proprietary robotic Additive Manufacturing system to print the hull of the Beluga sailboat in a single piece out of NextChem’s recycled MyReplast material.

The 3D printed Beluga sailing at Monte Argentario, Italy, this summer.

Caracol’s large-scale 3D printing system uses a six-axis robotic arm and a company-patented extruder to help users improve their efficiency, production lead time, and part performance, while also being more conscientious of the environment. Circular economy processes that reuse plastic for new products are even more important as the amount of plastic pollution in the world steadily increases. If the amount of plastic we waste continues the way it has been, about 12 billion metric tons of plastic waste will be in our landfills, or polluting the environment, by the year 2050.

The Beluga sailboat, which Caracol referred to as a “symbol of new beginnings, restart, exploration, and here also of an innovation in the manufacturing world” in a press release, was 3D printed in one piece, entirely out of NextChem’s MyReplast material that was recovered through waste upcycling processes. This 3D printed hull prototype is a perfect example of using recycled polymers to produce new advanced components for high-performance applications.

Caracol’s robotic additive manufacturing system in use at its headquarters in Italy.

The 3D printed Beluga sailboat hull prototype by Caracol and NextChem was officially presented at the 2021 Milan Design Week, right in the heart of the Isola Design District in Via Angelo della Pergola. During the five-day event, various guest speakers talked about this joint research project and the various themes related to it, such as plastic recycling, the circular economy, and large-scale robotic additive manufacturing innovation.

Caracol and NextChem were also supported in this project by Euroscatola, which uses recycled material to produce packaging; furniture design company Elli, which shared some of its pieces for the installation that were printed by Caracol out of recycled material; and the Yacht Club Santo Stefano, a sailing club associated with the Italian Sailing Federation that offered up its own locations, team of athletes, and expertise to help test out and validate the 3D printed sailboat.

(Source/Images: Caracol)

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

3D Printed Injection Molding and Anisotropy Targeted by Covestro

DyeMansion 3D Print Processing Now FDA Compliant, New Finishing Options

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

Featured
3D PrintingBusinessExclusive InterviewsFeatured StoriesPost-processing

AMUG 2021: DyeMansion and Stratasys to Deliver Total Solution for 3D Printing and Finishing SAF Parts

As a new powder bed fusion process, Stratasys’s new selective absorption fusion (SAF) technology promises to deliver high-volume parts at attractive prices. Upon announcing its first SAF system alongside two...

May 3, 2021
3D PrintingPost-processing

3DPOD Episode 56: Post Processing with DyeMansion Head of Marketing, Pia Harlaß

Pia Harlaß is the Head of Global Marketing & Corporate Communications for DyeMansion, a leading post-finishing company that offers machines that can depowder, create a uniform surface texture, and then...

April 5, 2021
Featured
3D PrintingBusinessFeatured Stories

AM Ventures Launches $100M VC Fund for 3D Printing

AM Ventures has announced that its parent, LANGER GROUP, just created a $100 million venture capital (VC) fund for 3D printing together with investment management company KGAL. KGAL also will...

March 5, 2021
3D Printing

The End of the Road for Pot Dyeing in 3D Printing?

Ten years or so ago I worked for a company and we were making thousands of colored sintered parts per day. We were doing this by using large heated soup...

March 31, 2020

Shop

View our broad assortment of in house and third party products.

3D Printers
3D Scanners
3D Filaments
Print Services
Databases

Services & Data

Printer & Scanner Price Quotes

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP Lava.limited 3D Systems Xometry Deed3D Upload via Treatstock Craftcloud® jawstec Makelab 3DBGPRINT
online 3d printed service
3DBGPrint
+359 889 101 327
DESIGN & 3D PRINT
About 3DBGPrint
LCD Printer
FDM Printer
POLY Printer
SLA Printer
Contact with 3DBGPrint
fac fox 3d printing service
EOS Modern Metal 3D Printer
ExOne
Desktop Metal logo
ICAM2021
Velo 3D Achievable Innovation
XYZ Printing
Sigma Labs
CRP Windform
3d systems
Smartech Analysis metal powders analysis
3d printed footwhere Smartech Analysis
Metal Am services Smartech Analysis
opportunities and marketing Smartech Analysis
Manufacturing software Smartech Analysis
Smartech analysis AM in dentistry
additive manufacturing industry
the barnes global advisors
Powered by Aniwaa

Events

AM Investment Strategies 2021

September 9, 2021

Am investment Strategies Summit

Inside 3D Printing

Seoul, October 13-15, 2021

3d print expo and conference

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Industry Intelligence Summit, March 1-3, 2022

Industry intelligence summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides