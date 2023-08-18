3D Printing News Unpeeled: A Biomic Wall, 3D Printed Post Office and Nose

Biomic Wall is a ceramic 3D printed hydroponic façade made by the University of Innsbruck, ceraLAB, and exparch.hochbau. It’s meant to be a new kind of habitat for the city. But, it uses energy and resources to make a kind of fake nature for the city? Kind of like a golf course which seems like a green space but is really a sterile thing quite separate from actual nature.

Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurated India’s first 3D Printed post office. In Cambridge Layout near Ulsoor Bazaar, Bengaluru the 100 square meter office took 45 days to build and was made by Larsen & Toubro with help from IIT Madras.

Doctors Agnès Dupret-Bories and Benjamin Vairel of the Toulouse University Cancer Institute used Cerhum to 3D print a new nose for a cancer patient. Made of Hydroxyapatite, the patient’s skin was grafted on top of it and the 3D printed implant was attached to her arm. This let blood vessels keep the tissue alive. Later it was transplanted on her face.

