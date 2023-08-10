3D Printing News Unpeeled: Specialized, Macro MEMS, Demining Boots & SAEKI Robotics

Hackaday points us to the lovely videos of Robert Murray-Smith, who is looking at 3D printed versions of one way ratchet gears used by Seiko to make self winding watches. They talk about perhaps more people turning to 3D printed energy harvesting components, something that I really am into because I think it could be an example of 3D Printed MEMS.
Ihor Yefimenko is making demining boots in Ukraine using desktop 3D printers. He says that they are functional and cheaper than second hand imports. This is an example of the worth of 3D printing in austere environments and to tackle new duck tape challenges.
Specialized is making 3D printed saddles using Carbon3D that respond more dynamically to more intense impacts. The Mirror tech have localized stress areas depending on customization and are made in EPU. Bike saddles is turning into a success area for 3D printing and an especially fruitful one for Carbon.
Swiss startup SAEKI got $2.3 million seed funding for its robotic 3D printing cells which have inspection and machining inside of them. The firm hopes to rent out the cells to firms making polymer formwork.
