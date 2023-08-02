Sintratec 3D Printers Make Their Way to South Africa

In a strategic move to further advance 3D printing capabilities in South Africa, Solid Edge Technology, a pioneering force in introducing innovative 3D technology to the region, has partnered with Sintratec, the first Swiss manufacturer specializing in selective laser sintering (SLS) solutions.

Solid Edge Technology’s journey began as 3D Solids Software Solutions, leveraging its Solid Edge CAD Software reseller business to introduce the first Stratasys 3D printing machines to its clients in the early 2000s. By 2009, the company rebranded to Solid Edge Technology and soon expanded its selection, introducing South Africa to KeyShot 3D Rendering, Modo Software, and a unique suite of services in computer-generated imagery, 3D visualization, animation, and rendering.

This commitment to innovation didn’t stop there. Solid Edge Technology has offered rapid prototyping services for over five years, relying on equipment like the Stratasys UPrint SE Plus Printer and the complete MakerBot 3D printer lineup. The company is a reseller of MakerBot 3D printers in South Africa, boasting over 20 years of combined experience in the 3D printing arena. Moving along with its local reputation, Solid Edge Technology previously joined forces with HP to launch the new HP Multi Jet Fusion 3D printer range in the country, a line celebrated for its superior part quality, productivity, and cost-effectiveness.

Headquartered near Johannesburg, Solid Edge Technology has now been at the forefront of the 3D printing sector for three decades. The company’s latest collaboration with Sintratec is expected to bolster its market presence further.

Trevor Berry, Managing Director and Owner of Solid Edge Technology said: “We are excited about the new opportunities this partnership with Sintratec will allow us to explore within the South African additive manufacturing market. These technologies will bridge a required gap in the market that currently is unfulfilled. Sintratec will complement our current product offering perfectly.”

Sintratec S2. Image courtesy of Sintratec.

Primarily known for its desktop SLS printers, Sintratec is known in Europe due to its Swiss origins and has made a name for itself with its affordable and compact SLS 3D printing solutions. This has allowed smaller businesses, research institutions, and other organizations to access SLS technology without the traditionally high costs associated with industrial-grade machines. While the brand might not be as large or globally widespread as some other major 3D printing companies, its unique value proposition has earned its attention in the AM community.

With offerings like the Sintratec Kit and Sintratec S2, it’s pretty celebrated for democratizing high-quality SLS 3D printing. Among its customers are INFACO, a French manufacturer of hand power tools; Australian company Advanced Family & Sports Podiatry, which manufactures customized foot orthoses; and Daimler Buses (formerly EvoBus), which additively manufactures parts for bus interiors.

INFACO uses Sintratec printers. Image courtesy of Sintratec.

Characterized by its modularity and scalability, Sintratec’s systems now offer South African customers a flexible entry into industrial 3D printing. The new partnership with Solid Edge Technology represents a significant opportunity for Sintratec to expand its sales and service network on the African continent and to help shape the local market.

This partnership signifies a significant step for Sintratec in expanding its sales and service network across the African continent, further cementing the reputation of both companies as leaders in the 3D printing sector.

