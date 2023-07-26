3D Printing News Unpeeled: Phase3D, Color Rather Than Thermal Cameras for Melt Pool Monitoring

In situ monitoring firm Phase3D got a two-year $1.25 million contract from the AFRL. It hopes to use structured light scanners, its Fringe in-situ management software while working with VRC Metals to develop a solution for cold spray 3D printing. Cold spray is not much loved in 3D printing but is highly productive, low cost and great for repairing structures and augmenting them. You could also use it to make complex, composite and other new materials say a copper core with a steel form on top of it for a missile warhead for example.

Carnegie Mellon University researchers Alexander Myers, Guadalupe Quirarte and more have looked at using color cameras rather than thermal ones to measure the melt pool. The black box at the heart of powder bed fusion could perhaps be better measured through faster frame rates and better resolution through color cameras.

Paragon Medical has opened a new Additive Manufacturing facility. The 3D Systems partner has spent $16 million on the facility and will spend another $19 million over the next years. Paragon can make, design, test and develop medical devices.

