3D Printing News Unpeeled: Collins Expands, Igus 3D Printed e-Chain, Circular Shoes

2 hours by Joris Peels 3D Printing
Raytheon subsidiary Collins Aerospace is expanding est Des Moines, Iowa 3D printing center with at least $14 million. The 9000 foot facility will let the company make engine and land based turbine components. 

Igus has made a customizable e-Chain that gets 3D printed in 36 hours, saves 80% of the weight of previous systems and is delivered to customers quicker. This represents a huge opportunity in industrial automation, machine building and production lines.

Circular materials company Balena has worked with designer Kitty Shukman to make roots, 3D printed sustainable shoes that are made of a compostable elastomer. 

 

