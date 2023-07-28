Porsche Mission X: Revolutionizing the Hypercar World with 3D Printed Innovation

Porsche has raised the bar yet again with the unveiling of its latest concept car: the Mission X. Thanks to its cutting-edge design, performance, innovation, and the integration of 3D printed parts, the Mission X isn’t just a nod to Porsche’s legacy; it’s a leap forward.

Mission X is a testament to Porsche’s commitment to redefining automotive excellence. Like its iconic predecessors — the 959, Carrera GT, and 918 Spyder — it is poised to set new benchmarks in futuristic vehicle concepts. Described by the company as having a perfect balance of power and weight, along with a solid electric drive and excellent grip, the Mission X wants to be the quickest street car around the Nürburgring’s Nordschleife track. This isn’t just any track for Porsche; it’s a circuit deeply meshed with Porsche’s own racing legacy and German engineering heritage. For Porsche, setting records on this iconic track is both a nod to its past triumphs and a benchmark for future innovations.

When looking at the car’s design, from the Le Mans-style doors to the aircraft cockpit-inspired lightweight glass dome with a carbon exoskeleton, it is clear that every detail helps accentuate the car’s aerodynamic design. The Daytona windshield, a nod to historic race cars, ensures better vision around tight turns, increasing the sense of open space inside the vehicle.

Driver-centric innovation

Everything about Mission X is designed for the driver’s needs. As emphasized in a recent LinkedIn post from Porsche, Mission X is all about the driver.

The interior is a blend of sportiness and elegance. Essential display and control elements are aligned perfectly with the driver’s axis, much like in racing cars. The seats, made of a strong and lightweight material called carbon fiber reinforced polymer, or CFRP, are directly built into the car’s main body structure, known as a monocoque, and can be customized with 3D printed bodyform full bucket seats — a reference to the highly tailored seats of professional race drivers.

This emphasis on the driver is also evident in the contrasting seat colors. The driver’s seat is in Kalahari Gray, complementing the center console and instrument panel, while the passenger seat has a contrasting Andalusia Brown.

There is also a marked guide in the driver’s foot area to help easily adjust the space between the gas and brake pedals. Both occupants are secured with six-point seat belts. Andalusia Brown leather pads on the seat cushions, backrests, and matching fabric sections in the integrated headrests are an ideal play with materials and color. The latter are easily removed with clips if, for example, the driver and passenger are wearing helmets and neck restraints on a race track, once again reflecting its motorsport inspiration.

3D printed revolution

But what truly sets Mission X apart is its embrace of 3D printing technology. The daytime running lights, a standout feature, are vertically positioned on the wheel arches and are 3D printed, showcasing Porsche’s commitment to merging design with advanced technology.

Moreover, the customizable 3D printed bodyform full bucket seats offer what the company describes as “an unparalleled driving experience.” Tailored to the driver through meticulous scans, these seats epitomize luxury, comfort, and precision.

For Porsche fans, it’s clear that the brand has seamlessly intertwined its rich heritage with avant-garde innovations. Inspired by the current 911 GT3 RS, the steering wheel houses four individual mode switches. The Le Mans starter button’s authentic metal design button to the metallic detailing of historic cameras.

Adding to the novelty of the car is a pair of six-inch displays, functioning as digital side mirrors. Inside, cameras capture real-time footage initiated by simply pressing a record button. On the passenger side, there’s a special system to easily attach a stopwatch. This feature is inspired by the dashboards of old racing and rally cars. Overall, Porsche’s Mission X blends 3D prPorsche’s driver-centric approach and a keen sense of heritage as the brand aims to usher in a new era of hypercars.

