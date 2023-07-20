3D Printing News Unpeeled: IndoMIM, Windform & Center Street

We throw around half of all powder bed fusion powder away. So it’s great that Windform XT 2.0´s old powder that can not be reused on the 3D printer is now to be made into an injection molding material. Usually this would entail the adding of new virgin powder to the mix but the team has succeeded in doing this without any new material going into the final mix which is wonderful news. The Italian firm is offering the Windform XT 2.0 IMG for sale now.
Indo-MIM has bought CMG technologies. This UK based supplier with strengthen its position in the UK and European market. The company also makes its own filament for bound metal 3D printing as well as offering sintering and debunking services so these could all be relevant products for Indo-MIM.
Center Street Technologies has unveiled a large scale enclosed polymer hybrid pellet extrusion machine with a build volume of 8 by 12 by 24 feet that is able to extrude 70 kilos of material per hour. The machine scans the part, logging a digital twin and mills as well.
