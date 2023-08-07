AMS

3DPOD Episode 163: 3D Printing Polymer Deep Dive with Max Heres, CEO of Loci Robotics

5 hours by Joris Peels 3D Printing
3D Systems

Share this Article

In this episode of the 3DPOD, we once again welcomed Max Heres, who elaborated further on his large format material extrusion company, Loci Robotics. We delved deeper into the intricacies occurring within the nozzle during large format or desktop 3D printing. We explored the factors that influence part quality and extrusion, with Max providing insightful explanations about these factors and their interrelationships. But more critically, we examined how these systems operate and how, as a user or machine designer, one can modify these variables and influence their effects.

Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Spotify | RSS

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Amid Stratasys Merger Buzz, Desktop Metal Unveils Q2 Earnings – 3D Printing Financials

What Are the Major Power Consumers in an FDM 3D Printer?

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

Featured
3D PrintingEducationFeatured Stories

An Overview of the Types of Sensors Used in FDM 3D Printers

Even to the most experienced users, you sometimes can’t help but get the feeling that 3D printers are just magic. Looking at a fused deposition modeling (FDM) machine—whether it be...

July 25, 2023
Sponsored
3D Printers3D PrintingAsiaSponsored

Creality Introduces Sermoon D3 Pro, Revolutionizing the 3D Printing Industry

Creality, a leading manufacturer of 3D printers, is proud to announce the launch of its latest product, the Sermoon D3 Pro. A Red Dot Prize winner, this cutting-edge 3D printer...

July 24, 2023
3D Printers3D Printing

New KraussMaffei powerPrint 3D Prints Parts up to 10 Cubic Meters in Size

Injection molding giant KraussMaffei is set to launch a polymer 3D printer capable of producing large parts measuring 2 meters by 2.5 meters by 2 meters. The powerPrint, as the...

July 21, 2023
3D Printers3D Printing

Stepper Motors vs Servo Motors: What Makes a Better FDM 3D Printer?

When you look under the hood at any FDM 3D printer, you’ll find that they all rely on some form of a motor to control the printing process. Whether it’s...

June 29, 2023

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud PCBWay Prototool Jawstec
Xometry
Prototool
Jawstec
3D Systems
HP
Velo3D
BASF/Forward AM
Flashforge
FacFox
EOS AMCM
Formnext
Ultimate Guide to DLP
Emerging AM
ST Dentistry
Printing Money
Metal Binder Jetting
Jewelry 2023
Post-Processing
Bioprinting
AM Software
ST Metal AM

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 6-8, 2024

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides