3DPOD Episode 163: 3D Printing Polymer Deep Dive with Max Heres, CEO of Loci Robotics

In this episode of the 3DPOD, we once again welcomed Max Heres, who elaborated further on his large format material extrusion company, Loci Robotics. We delved deeper into the intricacies occurring within the nozzle during large format or desktop 3D printing. We explored the factors that influence part quality and extrusion, with Max providing insightful explanations about these factors and their interrelationships. But more critically, we examined how these systems operate and how, as a user or machine designer, one can modify these variables and influence their effects.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.