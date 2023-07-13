ST Metal AM
3DPOD Episode 159: Construction 3D Printing with Natalie Wadley, CEO of ChangeMaker 3D

13 hours by Joris Peels 3D PrintingConstruction 3D Printing
Natalie Wadley started a 3D printing construction business with her husband. Rather than sell material or 3D printers ChangeMaker3D is an integrator that organizes, marshals technology, and builds parts. The couple has executed 3D printing projects for houses, water infrastructure, and train infrastructure projects. In this episode of the 3DPOD, we get a ground-floor view at the real possibilities and difficulties of 3D printing in construction.

