3DPOD Episode 159: Construction 3D Printing with Natalie Wadley, CEO of ChangeMaker 3D

Natalie Wadley started a 3D printing construction business with her husband. Rather than sell material or 3D printers ChangeMaker3D is an integrator that organizes, marshals technology, and builds parts. The couple has executed 3D printing projects for houses, water infrastructure, and train infrastructure projects. In this episode of the 3DPOD, we get a ground-floor view at the real possibilities and difficulties of 3D printing in construction.
Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
Metal Recycling in Space: Incus Charts New Path in 3D Printing for Lunar Living
In an exciting leap for 3D printing in space, Incus, a dynamic offshoot of Lithoz, has successfully wrapped up an 18-month project demonstrating how lithography-based metal manufacturing (LMM) might just...
HZG Group Backs AIM3D’s Bound Metal 3D Printing Tech
AIM3D, a developer of a unique metal and ceramics 3D printing technology, has just secured further funding from 3D printing investor HZG Group and the High-Tech Gründerfonds (HTGF), who backed...
Nano Dimension Ups Offer for Stratasys: Is a 3D Systems-Stratasys-Nano Merger in the Works?
As the drama unfolds around Stratasys (Nadaq: SSYS) related to its desired merger with Desktop Metal (NYSE: DM), the 3D printing stalwart’s largest activist investor, Nano Dimension (Nasdaq: NNDM) has...
3D Printing News Briefs, July 8, 2023: 3D Printed eVTOL Parts, Prosthetics Access, & More
We’re starting with maritime 3D printing news in today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, and then moving on to construction. There are several collaborations and partnerships to report on in regards...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.