BLT Launches R&D Center in Shanghai to Propel 3D Printing Innovation

In a significant stride for the additive manufacturing (AM) industry in China, Xi’an Bright Laser Technologies (BLT) (SHA: 688333), a frontrunner in global metal AM, inaugurated its research and development (R&D) center in Shanghai on June 29, 2023. The establishment of this new center highlights BLT’s commitment to advancing technology.

The opening of the Shanghai Center was a big, exciting event, with more than a hundred guests, including customers, industry experts, and government representatives. They enjoyed a tour of the state-of-the-art facility and were introduced to BLT’s newest product, the BLT-A400, the latest in the A-series of metal 3D printers capable of realizing batch manufacturing of industrial parts.

Celebrating the inauguration of BLT Shanghai subsidiary. Image courtesy of Bright Laser Technologies.

BLT’s Shanghai subsidiary will function as an advanced R&D center, gathering a team of highly qualified specialists in 3D printing. With a focus on areas such as automotive, industrial molds, electronics, new energy, medical care, and aerospace applications, these experts will lead R&D efforts, enabling BLT to provide customized solutions that cater to the specific requirements of their clients.

BLT General Manager Xue Lei opens BLT Shanghai subsidiary. Image courtesy of Bright Laser Technologies.

BLT Chairman and General Manager Xue Lei pointed out the strategic significance of the Shanghai subsidiary, asserting its potential to revolutionize additive manufacturing across diverse industries.

“With an emphasis on electronics, smart devices, industrial machinery, biomedicine, civil drones, commercial aerospace, molds, new energy, and robotics applications, our Shanghai office is primed to spur innovation and deliver cutting-edge solutions to tackle industry challenges,” explained Lei.

Visitors at the inauguration of BLT Shanghai subsidiary. Image courtesy of Bright Laser Technologies.

With the event came the unveiling of the BLT-A400. The company said that This highly efficient 3D printing machine boasts optimized correction splicing techniques and an improved powder circulation system, which promises clients high-quality printing results at a lower cost. BLT describes its upgraded five-light optical system as ideal for accelerating production while conserving space, enhancing factory efficiency, and reducing operational costs. The printer excels in high-volume manufacturing, as demonstrated in the production of automobile tire aluminum alloy molds, where BLT establishes that it significantly outperforms the dual-light model by producing over 110,000 pieces annually – a 2.5 times increase in output.

The printer also introduces a new automatic stitching calibration module and a powder circulation system, ensuring a higher degree of automation, safety, and productivity.

BLT offers three series of metal printers, including the S-Series for aerospace, industrial, and medical applications and the C-Series specifically for aerospace. To date, thousands of machines have been sold to more than 20 countries, the company said. Last year, BLT joined a growing number of businesses introducing multi-laser printers thanks to its large-format BLT-S1000 laser beam powder bed fusion printer, which can accommodate up to 12 lasers.

In addition to AM machine production, BLT also produces titanium alloys and Inconel alloys and has established more than ten powder production lines. By the close of 2022, BLT had delivered thousands of metal 3D printing systems globally, extending its reach to over twenty countries and regions worldwide. Moreover, last April, the company announced a record revenue growth of 66%, with sales totaling approximately $140 million in revenue in 2022, its strongest ever year ever.

BLT Shanghai subsidiary opened in June 2023. Image courtesy of Bright Laser Technologies.

Founded in July 2011, BLT provides an all-inclusive technical metal AM solution comprising customized products, equipment, raw materials, software, and technical services. By the close of 2022, BLT had delivered thousands of metal 3D printing systems globally, extending its reach to over twenty countries and regions worldwide. The establishment of the Shanghai R&D center reaffirms BLT’s commitment to fostering innovation and strengthening its global footprint in the field of additive manufacturing.

