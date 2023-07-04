3DPOD Episode 158: 3D Printing Jobs with Nick Pearce, Director of Alexander Daniels Global

Nick Pearce is a recruiter who helped start Alexander Daniels Global, a firm specialized in headhunting for the Additive Manufacturing industry. As the director of the company, Nick´s vantage point informs a discussion of job interviews, networking, salary trends, the talent pool for additive, job hopping, hiring, and much more. This is a great perspective for companies aiming to hire or employees that want to optimize their careers in 3D printing.
