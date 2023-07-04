ST Metal AM
3DPOD Episode 158: 3D Printing Jobs with Nick Pearce, Director of Alexander Daniels Global

9 hours by Joris Peels 3D PrintingBusinessEducation
Nick Pearce is a recruiter who helped start Alexander Daniels Global, a firm specialized in headhunting for the Additive Manufacturing industry. As the director of the company, Nick´s vantage point informs a discussion of job interviews, networking, salary trends, the talent pool for additive, job hopping, hiring, and much more. This is a great perspective for companies aiming to hire or employees that want to optimize their careers in 3D printing.

You May Also Like

3D Printing3D Printing News Unpeeled

3D Printing News Unpeeled: Space Sensors, Ocular Prostheses and The Embrace

Nicholas Puls makes 10 silicone eye sockets with ocular prostheses in it each year as well as a 100 artificial eyes for Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital (RBWH). The sockets...

June 22, 2023
3D PrintingMilitary 3D Printing

Concrete Dreams: 3D Printing for Military Construction Enables New Tactics, Pt. 2

The U.S. military is taking an extraordinary interest in 3D printing for construction, with the U.S. Army in particular looking at swarm 3D printing and making better concrete for additive...

June 9, 2023
3D Printers3D PrintingBusinessStocks

3D Printing Financials: voxeljet and Shapeways on the Earnings Stage

As the first quarter earnings season 2023 draws to a close, a glance at the financial summaries of both voxeljet (Nasdaq: VJET) and Shapeways (NYSE: SHPW) indicates an exciting combination...

May 30, 2023
3D Printing3D Printing Materials

3DPOD Episode 152: Binder Jetting Flexible Materials with Chris Tuck, Reactive Fusion Founder

Chris Tuck is an entrepreneur and Nottingham University professor playing an outsized role in commercializing and researching new 3D printing technologies. He’s made a number of breakthroughs in binder jet,...

May 26, 2023

