3D Printing News Unpeeled: 3D Printing Pen For Wound Healing, Custom Masks & Drones

Researchers at the Nanjing University of Posts and Telecommunications have made a wound healing gel that can be deposited with a 3D printing pen. They hope that the deposited ink can accelerate wound healing.
Two firms, UAS firm Firestorm and electric engine manufacturer Greenjets want to use 3D printing to make a automated manufacturing line for the production of drones. They hope to accelerate customization and iteration of the airframe component and make all of the of airframe automatically. If they can mass produce drones like this they could have a solution that would be very interesting to many governments.
Researchers Lukas Bauman and Boxin Zhao have completed a mass customized hydrogel mask using vat polymerization. The medicated mask is drug loaded and programmed to release its medicine at body temperature. The mask could have applications in cosmetics or in things such as treating burn victims.
