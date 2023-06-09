AMS

ChefDoodler Reinvents 3Doodler to 3D Print Sugar

29 mins by Joris Peels 3D Printed Food3D Printing
ST Metal AM
ST Dentistry

Share this Article

As an evolution of its original 3Doodler 3D printing pen, launched via Kickstarter in 2013, Wobble Works has just launched its latest product, the ChefDoodler, a pen that uses sugar to make all kinds of creations. The ChefDoodler was developed by my 3DPOD co-host, Max Bogue. I’ve already bought two, so I’m more than biased in this case.

With a price tag of $79, the ChefDoodler extrudes sugar to make intricate sugar structures in several different colors. You can use it to write names on muffins, make candy, and decorate all manner of food.The idea for the sugar pen was conceived in 2013 while the first prototype pen was first developed in 2016 and the team have been developing it ever since. At the time of writing, Wobble Works’ Kickstarter is on track to raise €46,693 to launch the project, having racked up €41,500 so far.

The team thinks that people will use it to glue certain baked goods together, as well as decorate atop baked goods and make standalone items that can later be used to decorate something. One could also use it with stencils, using the see-through silicone mat. This makes it possible to copy images below the mat to obtain specific designs. The pen has a fast mode for larger elements and infill geometry, and a slow mode for more detailed drawing in sugar. I really like the idea of using the pen to make composite cookies from different types of cookies connected via 3D printed sugar.

The pen features interchangeable nozzles and a cleaning brush to make washing the tips easy. You can load the pen with up to five different, isomalt sugar capsules in a single pen. These could be different colors for mixing hues in the same creation by switching between cartridges on the pen. Current, naturally-derived colors are carrot, rose, forest, grape and crystal. If you wish to refill your Isomalt capsules, they will cost $14.99 for 200 grammes.

Over three million 3Doodler pens have been sold so far, making the small handheld device a resounding success. Will the ChefDoodler do as well? On the one hand, the application area is much more limited for the sugar pen. While the polymer pen can be used for 3D printing part repair and creations in PLA, PCL, and other materials, the sugar pen is limited to professional and home kitchens.

If you make a lot of cakes in a professional setting, I could really see this getting great use. Chefs can use it to personalize all of their deserts or to creatively vary a dish with particular sugar components. You could have different designs for every day of the week or year. I can’t wait to see what cutting-edge pastry pros do with this pen. I think that there are a lot of possibilities that we can scarcely imagine. Will it have a place in your kitchen? It seems like a lot of fun. If the initial crowd of users share inspiring and fun things to do with the ChefDoodler, then it could snowball into something huge. If you’d wish to support the ChefDoodler, you can do so here.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Metal 3D Printing Services to Hit $16.1B by 2031

U.S. Military Innovation Pushed to the Frontlines with Advanced Manufacturing

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

Featured
3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsAerospace 3D PrintingBusinessElectronicsFeatured StoriesMilitary 3D Printing

Lockheed & Raytheon’s First Joint Investment: $12.5M for Composite 3D Printing Startup Fortify

Fortify, a Boston-based additive manufacturing (AM) company, announced that it has received $12.5 million in the latest round of funding for its Digital Composite Manufacturing (DCM) platform. Significantly, two of...

June 1, 2023
Featured Sponsored
3D Printers3D PrintingAutomotive 3D PrintingFeatured StoriesMetal 3D PrintingSponsored

Velo3D White Paper Explains How Metal 3D Printing is Transforming Tooling Production

As additive manufacturing (AM) shifts from low volume to scale, speculation has mounted about how long it will take until AM is ready for use in mass production. This is...

May 31, 2023
3D Printing3D Printing ResearchAdditive ManufacturingGovernmentMilitary 3D Printing

America Makes Announces $11.7M in Funding for 3D Printing Projects

America Makes, the Manufacturing USA (MFG USA) institute headquartered in Youngstown, Ohio, has announced $11.7 million in new funding opportunities, spread across ten different topic areas in additive manufacturing (AM)....

May 31, 2023
3D Printing3D Printing Events

3D Printing Webinar & Event Roundup: May 28, 2023

It’s another busy week in the world of 3D printing webinars and events, covering topics like automated wax support removal, wire-laser metal additive manufacturing, SLS 3D printing, manufacturing for space,...

May 28, 2023

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud® Makelab XYZprinting ADDMAN PCBWay Prototool Jawstec
Xometry
ADDMAN
Prototool
Jawstec
EOS AMCM
BASF
FacFox
Formnext
Ultimate Guide to DLP
Flashforge
Velo
Emerging AM
ST Dentistry
Printing Money
Metal Binder Jetting
Jewelry 2023
Post-Processing
Bioprinting
AM Software
ST Metal AM

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 6-8, 2024

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides