AMS

3DPOD Episode 157: Industrial Metal 3D Printing with Zach Detweiler, VP of Technology at Velo3D

6 hours by Joris Peels 3D Printing
ST Metal AM
ST Dentistry

Share this Article

In this episode of the 3DPOD, we talk with Zach Detweiler, vice president of Technology at Velo3D (NYSE: VLD), about his past as a chemist and the path that took him to his current position. We also go through the complex systems that intertwine to form a metal powder bed fusion system, including the variables that need to be controlled and what must be done in order to achieve industrial manufacturing of 3D printed parts.

Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Spotify | RSS

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

3D Printing Unpeeled: Bikes and Volkswagen

AML3D Evolves from Contract Manufacturer to 3D Printer OEM: An Interview with Interim CEO Sean Ebert

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printing3D SoftwareAutomationMilitary 3D PrintingScience & Technology

US Marines Award 3YOURMIND & Phillips Corporation $2.5M for 3D Printing Software

3YOURMIND, a US-German software company specializing in creating digital inventories for 3D printed parts, announced that it has been awarded $2.5 million by the US Marine Corps’ (USMC’s) Advanced Manufacturing...

June 22, 2023
3D PrintingAerospace 3D PrintingBusinessMetal 3D PrintingMilitary 3D PrintingSocial Issues

JPB Système Invests in Addimetal to Combine Forces for French Metal Binder Jetting Market

JPB Système, a French aerospace supplier specializing in the use of fully automated production lines for advanced small parts, has acquired a stake in Addimetal, an original equipment manufacturer (OEM)...

June 21, 2023
3D Printing3D Printing Events

3D Printing Webinar & Event Roundup: June 11, 2023

We’ve got plenty of events to tell you about in this week’s roundup, including Additive Manufacturing for Defense, Aerospace & Space, OMTEC 2023, the CDFAM Symposium, and more. Stratasys and...

June 11, 2023
3D Printing3D Printing ResearchGovernmentMilitary 3D PrintingScience & Technology

U.S. Marines and Navy Collaborate on Tactical 3D Printing Kits

Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC), Carderock Division announced that it is partnering with the US Marine Corps (USMC) on completing the final testing phases for a new 3D printing tactical...

June 5, 2023

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud PCBWay Prototool Jawstec
Xometry
Prototool
Jawstec
FacFox
Velo
Ultimate Guide to DLP
Formnext
EOS AMCM
BASF
Flashforge
Emerging AM
ST Dentistry
Printing Money
Metal Binder Jetting
Jewelry 2023
Post-Processing
Bioprinting
AM Software
ST Metal AM

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 6-8, 2024

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides