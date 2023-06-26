3DPOD Episode 157: Industrial Metal 3D Printing with Zach Detweiler, VP of Technology at Velo3D

In this episode of the 3DPOD, we talk with Zach Detweiler, vice president of Technology at Velo3D (NYSE: VLD), about his past as a chemist and the path that took him to his current position. We also go through the complex systems that intertwine to form a metal powder bed fusion system, including the variables that need to be controlled and what must be done in order to achieve industrial manufacturing of 3D printed parts.
Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
US Marines Award 3YOURMIND & Phillips Corporation $2.5M for 3D Printing Software
3YOURMIND, a US-German software company specializing in creating digital inventories for 3D printed parts, announced that it has been awarded $2.5 million by the US Marine Corps’ (USMC’s) Advanced Manufacturing...
JPB Système Invests in Addimetal to Combine Forces for French Metal Binder Jetting Market
JPB Système, a French aerospace supplier specializing in the use of fully automated production lines for advanced small parts, has acquired a stake in Addimetal, an original equipment manufacturer (OEM)...
3D Printing Webinar & Event Roundup: June 11, 2023
We’ve got plenty of events to tell you about in this week’s roundup, including Additive Manufacturing for Defense, Aerospace & Space, OMTEC 2023, the CDFAM Symposium, and more. Stratasys and...
U.S. Marines and Navy Collaborate on Tactical 3D Printing Kits
Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC), Carderock Division announced that it is partnering with the US Marine Corps (USMC) on completing the final testing phases for a new 3D printing tactical...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.