3DPOD Episode 157: Industrial Metal 3D Printing with Zach Detweiler, VP of Technology at Velo3D

In this episode of the 3DPOD, we talk with Zach Detweiler, vice president of Technology at Velo3D (NYSE: VLD), about his past as a chemist and the path that took him to his current position. We also go through the complex systems that intertwine to form a metal powder bed fusion system, including the variables that need to be controlled and what must be done in order to achieve industrial manufacturing of 3D printed parts.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.