3DPOD Episode 155: 3D Printed Medical Devices with Anatomics Founder Paul D’Urso

Paul D’Urso is a pioneering surgeon and entrepreneur. As founder of Anatomics, he’s been an instrumental figure in developing 3D printed implants of all kinds. In this episode of the 3DPOD, Paul gives us a candid look at the opportunities, challenges and recent past of 3D printed implants. This is a great episode dealing with innovation, implants, medical 3D printing and more.
Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
3D Printing News Briefs, May 27, 2023: Contract, Acquisition, Movie Prop, & More
We’re discussing Sintratec’s All-Material Platform first in today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, and then moving on to an NSF Career Award for a University of Pittsburgh research and a Phase...
Dyndrite RAPID Roundup: Partnering with Impossible Objects, BCN3D, AMFG, & UPM
Like so many other 3D printing companies, Dyndrite attended the recent RAPID + TCT, North America’s premier annual additive manufacturing trade show. The Seattle-based AM software company, which developed its...
BEAMIT and MTU to 3D Print Aerospace Engines
BEAMIT and MTU Aero Engines have signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to jointly develop metal 3D printed jet engines. Italian service bureau BEAMIT has deep experience with aviation, defense...
Be Part of the Windform Industrial Revolution. Experience Digital Production Efficiency
When it comes to industrial 3D printing, the choice of material is crucial for achieving high-quality results. For 3 decades the range of Windform composites has been leading the way...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.