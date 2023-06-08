3DPOD Episode 155: 3D Printed Medical Devices with Anatomics Founder Paul D’Urso

Paul D’Urso is a pioneering surgeon and entrepreneur. As founder of Anatomics, he’s been an instrumental figure in developing 3D printed implants of all kinds. In this episode of the 3DPOD, Paul gives us a candid look at the opportunities, challenges and recent past of 3D printed implants. This is a great episode dealing with innovation, implants, medical 3D printing and more.

