3DPOD Episode 152: Binder Jetting Flexible Materials with Chris Tuck, Reactive Fusion Founder

Chris Tuck is an entrepreneur and Nottingham University professor playing an outsized role in commercializing and researching new 3D printing technologies. He’s made a number of breakthroughs in binder jet, as well as founded Added Scientific and Reactive Fusion. While Added Scientific is a consultancy that can help you create your very own binder jet technology, material or production process, Reactive Fusion is a binder jet technology developed for polyurethane. That in itself is completely wild and could very well be a path to cost-effective, durable, and soft consumer goods with 3D printing. What we really liked about this conversation was the holistic way he has about refining technologies and making them production-ready.

