3D Printing News Unpeeled: Chat GPT for 3D Models

Dubai aims to build the world´s largest 3D printed building a 2000 square meter mosque. The architects are to be JT+Partners while we don’t yet know who the 3D printing firm will be or the materials company.
OpenAI, of the world famous ChatGPT have released Shap-E on GitHub which generates 3D files from text or images. The downloadable program can generate models from scratch using text, can turn 2D images into 3D models and can take models and change them. There is an accompanying paper as well by Alex Nichol and Haewoo Jun. This could greatly increase access to 3D printing in the long run.
Influencer Abby Choi’s death has shaken the people of Hong Kong and lead to a media storm. Amidst this her family has said that they will turn to 3D Printing in order to reconstruct her face for her memorial.
You May Also Like
Concrete Dreams: Construction 3D Printing for Disaster Relief
Whereas, in general, the additive construction hype is focused on houses, I’m much more focused on 3D printing money. I think that locally 3D printing mass-customized infrastructure at a factory...
XtreeE Grows Construction 3D Printing Network to 12 Global Sites
Since its foundation in 2015, French startup XtreeE has steadily grown from additive construction (AC) research at ENSA Paris-Malaquais (The National School of Architecture Paris) to becoming a fully-fledged business...
Concrete Dreams: Construction 3D Printing for the Developing World
A good deal of 3D printing for construction currently focuses on the developed world. 3D printed neighborhoods in Texas and the Netherlands are underway. Companies are looking at 3D printed...
On the Ground with COBOD Construction 3D Printing at Ohio State
This winter, The Ohio State University’s Center for Design and Manufacturing Excellence (CDME), which is one of the country’s largest additive research groups, received a COBOD BOD2 3D construction printer...
