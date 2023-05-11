3D Printing News Unpeeled: Chat GPT for 3D Models

Dubai aims to build the world´s largest 3D printed building a 2000 square meter mosque. The architects are to be JT+Partners while we don’t yet know who the 3D printing firm will be or the materials company.

OpenAI, of the world famous ChatGPT have released Shap-E on GitHub which generates 3D files from text or images. The downloadable program can generate models from scratch using text, can turn 2D images into 3D models and can take models and change them. There is an accompanying paper as well by Alex Nichol and Haewoo Jun. This could greatly increase access to 3D printing in the long run.

Influencer Abby Choi’s death has shaken the people of Hong Kong and lead to a media storm. Amidst this her family has said that they will turn to 3D Printing in order to reconstruct her face for her memorial.

