RAPID

US Navy Chooses Interos for Supply Chain Digitalization

8 hours by Matt Kremenetsky 3D Printing3D SoftwareAdditive ManufacturingAutomationMilitary 3D Printing
Eplus 3D

Share this Article

Interos, a Virginia-based software development company specializing in operational resilience solutions, announced that it has been chosen by the US Navy to develop the first navy-wide, supply chain risk management (SCRM) platform. Interos will work closely with the navy’s Program Executive Office Integrated Warfare Systems (PEO IWS) unit to develop the platform.

While quite lofty in its objectives, the fundamental premise of Interos’ signature tech is fairly simple to explain: the company uses AI and machine learning to create a living global map of an enterprise’s total operations. To be sure, every purveyor of workflow automation software for supply chain management makes a claim along those same lines.

Aside from the company’s working relationship with corporate data collection giants like MasterCard and Equifax — as well as endorsements from customers like defense contractor L3Harris Technologies — Interos’ key differentiator lies in the Interos Knowledge Graph (IKG). According to the company, the IKG is “the world’s largest business relationship graph repository.” That may sound a bit dry to qualify as a game-changing asset in a singularly transformative field, but it’s what allows Interos’ software to track and constantly update the full range of risks that an enterprise’s supply chains are exposed to.

In a press release about the selection of Interos to create a Navy-wide SCRM software platform, Robert Stukes, the PEO IWS Chief Logistician at the US Navy’s Acquisitions Office, commented, “Our enterprise approach enables a whole-of-government information sharing strategy to standardizing and scaling next generation SCRM capabilities essential to defense procurement and force readiness. Working with Interos’ SCRM visibility and resilience technology is accelerating our transition from analyzing lagging to leading risk indicators to protect the weapons system supply chain from concentration risk, foreign intrusions, restricted entities, and other national security concerns.”

Virginia member of the House of Representatives, Don Beyer (D), said, “This is an important moment for strengthening the navy’s supply chain resiliency and enabling the navy to be intentional about where it sources its needs, along every step of its supply chain.”

Given its surging additive manufacturing (AM) activity in recent years, which seems poised to continue expanding well into the future, the Navy is the ideal branch to serve as a coordinator for the rest of the US military’s advanced manufacturing efforts. As such, both the Navy and Interos should benefit from this partnership, and it could significantly accelerate the entire military’s push to secure and update its industrial base.

Above all, the military will benefit from the enhancements to its manufacturing cybersecurity that Interos will provide. In the summer of 2021, the Navy issued a report warning about the many vulnerabilities of its AM data. As I mentioned in my post about Navy the report, this was almost certainly overblown at the time, precisely to catalyze the demand for the sort of services Interos is offering. But the more that armed forces around the planet commit to making their advanced manufacturing programs a reality, the more necessary it will be for those organizations to ramp up cybersecurity efforts, and to do so before any equivalent ramping up of their digital supply chains.

Images courtesy of Interos

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Nikon Streamlines 3D Printing Operations with Nikon Advanced Manufacturing Inc. in US

Xtellar: Braskem Spins off 3D Printing Materials Division into New Business

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsAdditive ManufacturingConstruction 3D PrintingSocial IssuesSustainability

Construction 3D Printing Company Mighty Buildings Opens Factory in Mexico to Scale Climate-Resilient Homes

Mighty Buildings, the Oakland-based additive construction (AC) company, announced that it has opened a new factory in Monterrey, Mexico, to scale up production of its prefabricated, climate-resilient homes. Last October,...

March 28, 2023
3D Printing

3D Printing´s Tip of the Iceberg Problem, Part 1

We’ve got a rather peculiar problem in Additive. I call this the tip of the iceberg problem and it stems from seven distinct factors. The high degree of strategic replication...

March 27, 2023
3D PrintingAutomotive 3D Printing

Killer 3D Printing Applications: Specialty Vehicles, Part Two

In the last post in this series, I looked at the overall market for specialty vehicles, including the types of automobiles that comprise it, some of the manufacturers, and the...

March 24, 2023
3D PrintingAutomotive 3D PrintingGeneral IndustryTransportation

Killer 3D Printing Applications: Specialty Vehicles, Part One

If we look at the past three decades of deploying additive manufacturing (AM) in the real world, we can find a few killer applications that have commercialized technologies and spread...

March 23, 2023

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud® Makelab PCBWay
Xometry
ADDMAN
Flashforge
Velo3D
3ERP
Formnext
EOS
Ultimate Guide to DLP
FacFox
Arburg
Emerging AM
Printing Money
Metal Binder Jetting
Jewelry 2023
Post-Processing
Bioprinting
AM Software
Automotive

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 6-8, 2024

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides