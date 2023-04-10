Markforged Settles Into Waltham Headquarters, Posts New Job Openings

After reporting record quarterly revenues in 2022 and strong demand for its Digital Forge industrial additive manufacturing platform, Markforged (NYSE: MKFG) moved out of its original offices in Watertown, Massachusetts – where the company has been based since the summer of 2017 – and into a new headquarters. Located at 60 Tower Road in Waltham, the 120,000 square feet facility can accommodate over 500 employees, uniting a previously split workforce between a corporate headquarters and a research and engineering facility. Now under one roof, the teams can accelerate the development of the company’s hardware, software, and materials innovations.

“This move is a significant milestone for Markforged,” said Shai Terem, President and CEO of Markforged. “It will allow us to continue developing cutting-edge technology and solutions faster than ever before so that our manufacturing customers around the world can rely on us for mission-critical part production right on their factory floors.”

The new site comes on the heels of Markforged’s recent investment in another manufacturing facility in the nearby town of Billerica to meet production demand, which adds nearly 22,000 square feet to its total footprint. Eager to double its production capacity Markforged is already producing several materials at the Billerica building, including its patented continuous carbon fiber and 3D printed metal materials.

Markforged President and CEO Shai Terem at the company’s new headquarters in Waltham, MA. Image courtesy of Markforged.

Markforged worked with Interior Architects (IA), the global design firm behind projects like the Google campus, Uber, and LinkedIn headquarters, to build the new facility. As a result, the new site features a modern design, along with open work areas, meeting rooms, and amenities to promote teamwork, innovation, and employee well-being. Featuring plenty of conference rooms, open huddle areas, and a rooftop deck, the building also includes multiple cafes, a gym on-site, and a shopping plaza within walking distance with a supermarket and various restaurants.

Furthermore, the building has received LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Gold certification, the world’s most widely used green building rating system. The office space is now the home of Markforged’s corporate, commercial, and engineering teams, increasing interdepartmental synergy and customer service by enabling more team communication.

The Markforged moves into its new headquarters in Waltham, MA. Image courtesy of Markforged.

Commenting on the move, Markforged Chief Human Resources Officer Dorit Liberman said, “We are thrilled to have our entire metro Boston team in one location, as this will foster a stronger sense of community and collaboration. Not only can we be more efficient, but our new home gives us the room to have fun and be with each other more often. In addition, we believe that this move will enhance our ability to foster our ‘One Team’ culture as we continue to grow.”

At the new location, the business will allow for multiple R&D spaces, engineering labs, and interactive product showrooms. With continued growth and demand for its products, particularly the newest 3D printers such as the ULTEM Filament capable large format 3D printer FX20, the team doubled in 2021. The move to a more prominent place is only natural.

Ribbon cutting ceremony to inaugurate Markforged’s new headquarters in Waltham, MA. Image courtesy of Markforged.

Located just 10 miles from central Boston, the Markforged headquarters are in the bustling Waltham suburbs, which has been thriving thanks to life science and tech-based companies and is a premier destination for robotic business. Behind the town’s success are plenty of highly skilled talent and enough government support and tax incentives to attract progressive startups to the area.

In the last five years, Waltham has attracted plenty of businesses. For example, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical firm Dragonfly Therapeutics looked at more than 40 sites in Cambridge before deciding to move to Waltham, where the quality of space offered was excellent, and demand wasn’t as high. Others, like molecular diagnostics startup Exosome Diagnostics, moved to Waltham from Cambridge to reduce rent.

Markforged will now be neighbors with some of the fastest growing startups and established companies in the region, like robotic innovators Boston Dynamics, defense leading firm Raytheon Technologies, and AI-powered analytics platform developer CallMiner.

With the inauguration of the new operations at Waltham, Markforged has announced new job openings in the area, including openings in the financial, engineering, and design departments. Position availability can be found here for anyone interested.

