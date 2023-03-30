RAPID

Stratasys Receives Order for Four High-Speed Industrial 3D Printers

3 hours by Matt Kremenetsky 3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing ServicesBusinessStocks
Eplus 3D

Share this Article

Stratasys, the additive manufacturing (AM) pioneer based in Israel, announced that the company has received an order for four H350 industrial platforms from German service bureau Götz Maschinenbau, an existing Stratasys customer. Once the installation of all the units is completed over the next 18 months, it will bring the number of H350s at Götz Maschinenbau to six, which would make it the leading user of those systems amongst service bureaus in the crucial European, Middle Eastern and African (EMEA) market. 

In particular, Götz Maschinenbau’s competencies lie in working with two of Stratasys’ nylon materials: the bio-based PA11, and crude oil-based PA12. Even as the general tide in the AM industry has started to turn towards metal, polymers nonetheless of course remain much farther ahead on AM’s multifaceted path to widespread use in serial production. Moreover, the increasing adoption of metal AM should drive up polymer-based orders for service bureaus like Götz Maschinenbau, as manufacturers expand rapid prototyping activities for parts that may ultimately be printed in metal once they permanently enter the supply chain.

In a press release about the order for four new Stratasys H350’s, Philipp Götz, the owner of Götz Maschinenbau, commented, “Since the installation of our initial H350 printers, we’ve actually won significant new business because of the quality and cost-effectiveness of parts printed on [Stratasys’ Selective Absorption Fusion] technology. Our existing Stratasys 3D printers are operating at full capacity 24/7 and provide us with an extremely reliable manufacturing solution for high volume, as well as small to medium series production, at a lower price and with shorter lead times than injection molding or CNC.”

That last point is especially important, because, no matter how much promise AM shows for the future, the ability to achieve lower costs and shorter lead times over CNC and injection molding, specifically, is for some time still going to be the primary way that original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and service bureaus drive new adopters towards AM. And, along those lines, Stratasys is one of the handful of companies that can be most trusted to deliver immediate results.

In a nutshell, that is precisely the sort of thing that sets Stratasys apart from, say, Nano Dimension (the company trying to acquire it). Whether or not Nano Dimension’s most recent offer to Stratasys to buy the company for $19.55 a share is a “good deal”, or not, there would be big question marks, no matter the sale price, concerning just how qualified Nano Dimension actually is to take over Stratasys’ operations.

Concerning all the Stratasys machines operating in the field, is Nano Dimension going to provide the same quality of service that Stratasys has evolved into being able to provide, over the course of decades? It wouldn’t be impossible, but why should the risk be taken? Right now, everyone is in a macro environment where — unless you’re in a sector in which being a giant means you’ve more or less maxed out your long-term growth potential — established companies with proven track records have the best chance of thriving. It’s no longer going to be enough to simply own a good idea for a business.

Images courtesy of Stratasys

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

3D Printing News Briefs, March 30, 2023: Rubber 3D Printing Service, Titanium Powder, & More

3D Printing News Unpeeled: Cornell Breast Scaffolds, New Prusa MK4

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printing

3D Printing News Unpeeled: Braskem Buys Taulman3D, Collplant, Boeing

Collplant says that its small animal testing pre clinical trial is successful another advance putting us closer to collagen based bioabsorbable breast implants. Companies such as Bella Seno, Prayasta and...

January 5, 2023
3D PrintingSocial IssuesSustainability

Prusa Takes on Right to Repair with 3D Printed Mods for Global Brands

Through model library site Printables.com, Prusa Research is aiming to kickstart a right to repair revolution with 3D printing. The Czech manufacturer of popular low-cost, open source 3D printers has...

December 28, 2022
3D Printing

3D Printing News Unpeeled: Cellulose Nanocrystal PLA Bone Scaffolds, CraftBot and Zellerfeld

A team at Universite de Montpellier has managed to use a desktop Prusa Research 3D printer to make bone scaffolds using PLA and cellulose nano-crystals. Zellerfeld uses canny marketing to...

December 9, 2022
3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing Events3D Printing MaterialsSustainability

3D Printing News Briefs, December 8, 2022: New 3D Printers, Concrete Beams, & More

We’re starting with a new 3D printer in today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, as Peopoly announces its newly upgraded XXL V2, a massive MSLA system with higher resolution. In continuing...

December 8, 2022

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud® Makelab PCBWay
Xometry
ADDMAN
Flashforge
FacFox
3d systems
Ultimate Guide to DLP
Formnext
3ERP
BASF
Velo3D
EOS
Emerging AM
Printing Money
Metal Binder Jetting
Jewelry 2023
Post-Processing
Bioprinting
AM Software
Automotive

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 6-8, 2024

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides