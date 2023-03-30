Stratasys Receives Order for Four High-Speed Industrial 3D Printers

Stratasys, the additive manufacturing (AM) pioneer based in Israel, announced that the company has received an order for four H350 industrial platforms from German service bureau Götz Maschinenbau, an existing Stratasys customer. Once the installation of all the units is completed over the next 18 months, it will bring the number of H350s at Götz Maschinenbau to six, which would make it the leading user of those systems amongst service bureaus in the crucial European, Middle Eastern and African (EMEA) market.
In particular, Götz Maschinenbau’s competencies lie in working with two of Stratasys’ nylon materials: the bio-based PA11, and crude oil-based PA12. Even as the general tide in the AM industry has started to turn towards metal, polymers nonetheless of course remain much farther ahead on AM’s multifaceted path to widespread use in serial production. Moreover, the increasing adoption of metal AM should drive up polymer-based orders for service bureaus like Götz Maschinenbau, as manufacturers expand rapid prototyping activities for parts that may ultimately be printed in metal once they permanently enter the supply chain.
That last point is especially important, because, no matter how much promise AM shows for the future, the ability to achieve lower costs and shorter lead times over CNC and injection molding, specifically, is for some time still going to be the primary way that original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and service bureaus drive new adopters towards AM. And, along those lines, Stratasys is one of the handful of companies that can be most trusted to deliver immediate results.
In a nutshell, that is precisely the sort of thing that sets Stratasys apart from, say, Nano Dimension (the company trying to acquire it). Whether or not Nano Dimension’s most recent offer to Stratasys to buy the company for $19.55 a share is a “good deal”, or not, there would be big question marks, no matter the sale price, concerning just how qualified Nano Dimension actually is to take over Stratasys’ operations.
Concerning all the Stratasys machines operating in the field, is Nano Dimension going to provide the same quality of service that Stratasys has evolved into being able to provide, over the course of decades? It wouldn’t be impossible, but why should the risk be taken? Right now, everyone is in a macro environment where — unless you’re in a sector in which being a giant means you’ve more or less maxed out your long-term growth potential — established companies with proven track records have the best chance of thriving. It’s no longer going to be enough to simply own a good idea for a business.
Images courtesy of Stratasys
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
3D Printing News Unpeeled: Braskem Buys Taulman3D, Collplant, Boeing
Collplant says that its small animal testing pre clinical trial is successful another advance putting us closer to collagen based bioabsorbable breast implants. Companies such as Bella Seno, Prayasta and...
Prusa Takes on Right to Repair with 3D Printed Mods for Global Brands
Through model library site Printables.com, Prusa Research is aiming to kickstart a right to repair revolution with 3D printing. The Czech manufacturer of popular low-cost, open source 3D printers has...
3D Printing News Unpeeled: Cellulose Nanocrystal PLA Bone Scaffolds, CraftBot and Zellerfeld
A team at Universite de Montpellier has managed to use a desktop Prusa Research 3D printer to make bone scaffolds using PLA and cellulose nano-crystals. Zellerfeld uses canny marketing to...
3D Printing News Briefs, December 8, 2022: New 3D Printers, Concrete Beams, & More
We’re starting with a new 3D printer in today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, as Peopoly announces its newly upgraded XXL V2, a massive MSLA system with higher resolution. In continuing...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.