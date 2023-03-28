RAPID

3D Printing News Unpeeled: Silicone Support and Concrete in New Zealand and Saudi

3 hours by Joris Peels 3D Printing3D Printing News Unpeeled
Eplus 3D

Share this Article

Support material for silicone has been difficult to do. Now a team at the University of Florida has developed a material that has low interfacial tension between itself and the silicone 3D print material. This let the team print with both RTV and UV cured off the shelf silicone materials. They can print details of 4 nanometers and parts 8 nanometers across. This could be a considerable step towards 3D printed medical devices and components.


 

3D Printing firm QOROX 3D printed walls for a day care center in New Zealand. Refreshingly the company is hoping to 3D print commercial structures such as safety barriers, planter boxes and stormwater collection systems rather than housing. This is exactly the point I tried to make in my 3D printing concrete article where I point to other components being potentially more profitable. The printer used is one by CyBe construction. The team is also interested in using textures to change the look of structures. 

In Saudi Arabia a COBOD 3D printer has been used by developer Al Arkan to print a 9.9 meter 330 square meter three story villa. The firm says that it is the tallest 3D printed building and was a 26 day 3D print. The print was successful despite the desert heat (and nightly cold) and the villa is compliant with local building codes. The Al Arkan team hopes make tailored homes pursuant to clients´ wishes using 3D printing.

Now this is the very interesting part to me, Al Arkan used CEMEX D.fab material which it said used 99% Saudi materials and 1% imported material. Meanwhile QOROX stated that it could use 80% local New Zealand materials while it had to import 20%. To me its notable that both companies would mention this in their press releases. Also could this potentially be a significant advantage for COBOD? Could less overseas material mean that they have a cost advantage? 

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

“World’s Largest On-site 3D Printed Building” Completed in Saudi Arabia

Construction 3D Printing Company Mighty Buildings Opens Factory in Mexico to Scale Climate-Resilient Homes

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsAdditive ManufacturingBusinessMetal 3D Printing

3D Systems Announces Partnerships with 6K and TE Connectivity

Additive manufacturing (AM) sector leader 3D Systems has announced two new partnerships, each involving another American manufacturing company. One of the partnerships, with TE Connectivity — a major producer of...

March 21, 2023
Featured
3D Printing3D Printing ResearchBusinessFeatured StoriesSmarTech AnalysisStocks

SmarTech Releases First Report on Emerging 3D Printing Technologies and OEMs

Key technologies like 3D printing are among the driving forces behind digital transformation in manufacturing. Today, additive manufacturing (AM) platform options go beyond the two historically dominant and pioneering players...

March 20, 2023
3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing Materials3D Printing ServicesBusiness

Evolve Launches Production Assessment Program for Its Unique Plastic 3D Printing Tech

Evolve Additive Solutions (EAS), an additive manufacturing (AM) company specializing in applications for amorphous thermoplastics, announced the launch of what it’s calling the ‘Production Assessment Program’. The Production Assessment Program...

March 15, 2023
3D PrintingAutomationBusinessConstruction 3D PrintingSocial Issues

Construction 3D Printing Company ICON Enters Hospitality Market with Signature Boldness

ICON, an additive construction (AC) company based in Austin, TX, announced that it has partnered with hotelier Liz Lambert in a project that will relocate and expand the El Cosmico...

March 8, 2023

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox Jawstec 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud® Makelab PCBWay
Jawstec
Xometry
ADDMAN
BASF
3d systems
FacFox
Ultimate Guide to DLP
Formnext
3ERP
Velo3D
EOS
Flashforge
Emerging AM
Printing Money
Metal Binder Jetting
Jewelry 2023
Post-Processing
Bioprinting
AM Software
Automotive

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 6-8, 2024

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides