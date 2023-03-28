Construction 3D Printing Company Mighty Buildings Opens Factory in Mexico to Scale Climate-Resilient Homes
Mighty Buildings, the Oakland-based additive construction (AC) company, announced that it has opened a new factory in Monterrey, Mexico, to scale up production of its prefabricated, climate-resilient homes. Last October, Mighty Buildings completed what it referred to as “the world’s first” 3D printed, zero net energy (ZNE) home.
In addition to the use of proprietary, concrete-free building materials, Mighty Buildings’ design achieves ZNE through the installation of solar panels on the roofs of its prefabs. The Monterrey facility will produce parts for 1-2 homes per day, for Mighty Buildings’ development projects in Southern California, the first of which is in Desert Hot Springs.
For geographical perspective, Monterrey is just under a three-hour drive away from the US border town of Laredo, TX, which, in turn, is about a 20 hour drive from Desert Hot Springs to its west, and a 14 hour drive from northern Florida to its east. Thus, the location allows for rather quick shipping from factory to build-site in Desert Hot Springs. Theoretically, a customer could order a home on demand, and once the parts start being made, it could go from production to delivery within 72 hours.
Moreover, the new facility also puts Mighty Buildings within what is even more favorable striking distance of the southeastern US. Not only that, but Texas, itself, has become something of a hotbed for AC projects. For a company that’s specifically targeting customers on the premise of climate resilience, establishing a perch right at the midpoint of the Sun Belt is an inspired strategic move. Beyond a long-term business advantage, the siting of the factory should also play no small role in augmenting Mighty Buildings’ ambitious emissions targets.
Should Mighty Buildings catch on in the areas of the US most immediately in need of broad-sweeping climate resilience solutions, the company has put itself in position to maintain or even improve the carbon footprint created by its shipping operations as it expands. That is, the more homes that it sells between Monterrey and Southern California, and between Monterrey and Florida, the more sense it will make to eventually create additional facilities located equidistantly between each US coast, and central Texas.
Already, that hypothetical next step in the process would add another, even more significant aggregate reduction of Mighty Buildings’ distance from its likeliest points-of-sale. It is a subtle detail, but this is the sort of move that illustrates a company that is thinking about how to put itself in the position where success can realistically breed more success.
Images courtesy of Mighty Buildings
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
ICON Tackles Affordable Housing at SXSW 2023 with 3D Printing Competition
Construction firm, 3D printer manufacturer, or both? No matter its formal category, the Austin-based construction technology company ICON is, above all, at the forefront of the digital possibilities of additive...
GE to Invest Nearly $500M in US Manufacturing, Including 3D Printing
In the latest signal that the pillars of US industrial output are serious about building on last year’s growing momentum to reshore the nation’s manufacturing, GE announced that it plans...
COBOD Machines 3D Printing a House a Week in Kenya
COBOD, the Danish additive construction (AC) firm, has announced that the company’s printers are being used in Kenya to create the world’s largest community of printed affordable housing — topping...
Is 3D Concrete Printing Making its Mark on Commercial Construction?
What do schools in Africa, record-tall wind turbines, disaster-resilient army dwellings, hotels made of sand, and construction projects on the moon all have in common? If you said “3D printing,”...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.