3D Printing News Unpeeled: Endoscopic Bioprinter, Zellerfeld and B-jetting

6 hours by Joris Peels 3D Printing
Zellerfeld is pushing a seductive vision of being able to remake its 3D printed shoes promising circularity. Everyone should do this.

Binder jetting is hot and now a long time industry veteran Dan Brunermer has been working on a startup called B-jetting. The binder jetting firm releases two 3D printers, the B-jetting ‘The Educator’ and ‘The Researcher.’ The former is a $100,000 system with oven and powder recycling while the latter is a $180,000 system with a drop watcher and glove box.

A new paper by Mai Thanh Thai and others shows us an Advanced In Situ Bioprinter on the end of an endoscope. This lets you 3D Print inside the body where it is needed and avoids a lot of bioprinting pitfalls.

